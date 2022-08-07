Heisman Trophy winner Johnny Rodgers proves he's still got skills 50 years later

KEARNEY — Earlier this week, Bob Phipps of Holdrege got an email telling him his first-round opponent in the Nebraska Senior Games racquetball competition had changed.

His new opponent? Johnny Rodgers.

Johnny “The Jet” Rodgers.

Nebraska football legend.

Heisman Trophy winner of 1972.

“It was like, ‘Wow,’” Phipps said. “I just hoped I was competitive, that’s what I wanted to be. And hey, it wasn’t that competitive. Johnny still moves pretty good.”

Rodgers swept the two-set match, his first tournament action in any sport and at any level, he said. It gave the 71-year-old Rodgers the gold medal in his age division, where he was the only competitor.

“I thought there would be a lot of people involved,” said Rodgers, who was talked into entering by his Omaha playing partner, Frank Longo. “There’s not very many people here but we still wanted to come to see what it was like. We’re talking about maybe getting into the Husker games because they have doubles.”

While only five men and one women were entered in the racquetball competition, nearly 450 athletes age 50 and over are participating in the nearly 20 sports and activities that are part of the Nebraska Senior Games that are going on at several venues around Kearney.

Among the other events are swimming, pickleball and bowling, all activities Rodgers said he still loves doing even though he confined his participation to racquetball.

Rodgers said he took up racquetball about 20 years ago after watching others playing it at the Omaha YMCA. He eventually joined in.

“It keeps you in good condition. You don’t have to worry about getting out of shape if you play racquetball,” he said.

He considers himself a “B” player, and serving is his strength. It’s what keeps him ahead of the competition.

Phipps, who has been playing off an on for about 30 years, wrapped around a 15-year hiatus, agreed with Rodgers’ evaluation of his game.

“I couldn’t get him off the service line. He’s got an excellent serve,” said Phipps, who won the 60-64 age division.

Rodgers said the biggest benefit he gets out of playing is that it keeps him in shape.

“You have to run, especially if you can play at all. If you can’t play, somebody will run you to death,” he said.

Running has become a bit more of a challenge for him since he contracted the COVID-19 virus and spent a month in the hospital.

“Ever since I had COVID, I have hard time catching my breath sometimes in singles. That’s why I play mostly doubles,” he said. “I’m back now and everything’s fine, or as good as it can be.”