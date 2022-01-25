Groups honor Central Nebraska sports figures

KEARNEY — Several members of the Central Nebraska sports community are being honored for their skills and contributions.
The Nebraska Eight-Man Football Coaches Association has announced its Hall of Fame Class for 2022 and it includes longtime Loomis coach Denis Reese and Overton standout lineman Orion Mathies. Induction ceremonies will be held at halftime of the 45th annual Sertoma Eight-Man All-Star Game played June 18 at Hastings College. Kickoff for the game will be 6 p.m.
Kearney’s Dave Sayler will be inducted into the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame as an official during its induction ceremony June 10 in Grand Island. The banquet will be held in conjunction with the Nebraska All-Star Duals.
The Nebraska State Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association has named Kearney Catholic’s Rick Petri the District IV Athletic Director of the Year and is honoring Chuck Kasson of Amherst as the District IV Outstanding Service Award winner. They will be honored at the NSIAAA’s Spring Awards Banquet March 6 at Wilderness Ridge Golf Course in Lincoln.