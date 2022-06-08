Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy rallies again, defeats Shelton/Gibbon

By Cody Frederick

Same story, different game.

This game, however, had a tighter finish.

After scoring six runs in the sixth-inning Tuesday night to come from behind and win, Grand Island U-Save Pharmacy did it again on Wednesday night at Ryder Park.

U-Save (4-3) found themselves trailing 4-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning. Four runs and an Eli Ford save later, they left the field with their third consecutive win of the season with a 7-6 victory over Shelton/Gibbon.

“It’s this team,” U-Save coach Ryan Anderson said. “The fire that we have when we’re down is the fire that we want from inning one and pitch one. It’s fun to watch when these guys get that intensity and come back and win baseball games.

The run started when Ford doubled on a hard ground ball to left field in the bottom of the fifth inning. Brock Hurley joined Ford on base on a walk. Both Ford and Hurley then put themselves in scoring position by stealing third and second base, respectively.

Evan Gydesen hit a 2-RBI single to tie the game at 4-all.

U-Save added three more runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Ford hit a fly ball deep to right field that Shelton/Gibbon’s Tommy Nicholson couldn’t find in the sky for a 2-RBI double.

Two batters later, Ford scored on an error by Shelton/Gibbon’s third baseman Logan Clark.

Shelton/Gibbon didn’t go away quietly, however. In the top of the seventh inning, Tyler Weismann scored on a passed ball and Jacob Kucera scored on an error to cut the lead to one run.

But with two outs on the board and the bases loaded, Ford threw three strikes in four pitches and struckout Shelton/Gibbon’s Jose Cuellar to pick up the save.

“I think we could have stepped it up a little better in the beginning instead of having to come back, but we play pretty good when we’re down,” U-Save’s Eli Ford said. “I think it was a pretty solid performance at the end.”

Ford had a solid outing going 3-for-4 at the plate with two doubles.

Grand Island’s starting pitcher Payton Gangwish earned the win, throwing nine strikeouts in six innings while allowing seven hits and two walks.

“Payton came out and threw his butt off,” Anderson said. “That’s just what Payton does. He comes out, and he competes. …It’s kind of a bullpen by committee. Anybody that wants to get it done can get it done when we need it.”

U-Save faces one of the top teams in the state, DCB (5-0), to close their three-game homestand on Thursday night.