GICC sweeps Minden in C1-9 subdistrict final

MINDEN — Grand Island Central Catholic called the tune, and Minden danced.

Finding that necessary spurt, and playing nearly error-free, the Crusaders swept top-seeded Minden 25-20, 25-18, 25-19 in the C1-9 subdistrict final Tuesday night in Minden.

“We struggled. They’re a tough matchup for us because they’re really big,” Minden coach Julie Ratka said.

The match paired two of the premier teams in the state. Both of which were assured of a spot in Saturday’s district final before they squared off Tuesday.

Minden will advance with a 31-3 record with GICC (28-2) responsible for two of those losses.

Minden started off on the right foot, leading 8-3 in the first set and getting kills from four players. A fifth would soon get involved but GICC clawed back into the picture, tying the score at 15.

“We didn’t execute some things We didn’t execute some serves, we started making some errors in the first and second sets attacking-wise,” Ratka said.

A string of five points, punctuated by three kills from Hadlee Hasselman put the Crusaders ahead 21-16, and Minden never got closer than four the rest of the set.

Runs of seven points and five points in the second set, spurts fueled by five attack errors by the Whippets, gave GICC a 14-7 lead the was insurmountable.

The third set was closer — both teams played extremely clean — but the Crusaders closed on a 6-2 run that ended the match.

GICC finished with 41 kills, nine ace serves and six blocks

Lucy Ghaifan and Hasselman led the Crusaders with 12 kills each and Ghaifan was part of four blocks. Maddie Schneider had five ace serves.

“They only committed 13 errors all night. They played pretty flawless and we committed way too many,” Ratka said.

Minden had 38 kills, seven aces and one block. Matti Kamery had 13 of the kills and Myla Emery had 10. Bailee Rogers had three ace serves.

“We didn’t pass as well tonight so we didn’t keep the floor balanced in terms of our attackers and that was part of our plan. … Our secondary attackers maybe struggled a little more,” Ratka said.