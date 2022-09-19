Friday's Hub Territory football highlights

— In a game that started Thursday and ended Friday because of a weather delay, Shelton defeated Paxton 58-24. The Bulldogs' Dylan Kenton completed 6 of 6 passes for 134 yards and three touchdowns and Riley Bombeck ran for 158 yards and three touchdowns.

— Ravenna improved to 4-0 with a 64-34 win over Pleasanton. The Bluejays' Zach Lewandowski ran for 140 yards and four touchdowns and Carter Jasnoch rushed for 133 yards and three touchdowns. Pleasanton quarterback Brennan Lindner passed for 152 yards and a touchdown. Jay Cronin caught five passes for 98 yards and three touchdowns.

— Cozad held Lexington to 132 total yards in a 40-7 victory over the Minutemen. Cash Chytka ran for 130 yards and a touchdown and caught four passes for 71 yards and two touchdowns. Noah Shoemaker passed for 121 yards and four touchdowns.

— Burwell turned back Ansley/Litchfield 24-14 with Titus Gideon and Gus Elliott hooking up for two touchdown passes. Leyton Rohde ran for a touchdown and passed for a touchdown for the Spartans.

— Jake Ryan rushed for 148 yards and two touchdowns to lead Minden to a 44-25 win over Fairbury. Carter Harsin completed 8 of 15 passes for 102 yards and two touchdowns.

— Wilcox-Hildreth's Gaige Ritner ran for 294 yards on 10 carries and scored four touchdowns to lead the Falcons to a 51-14 win over Lewiston.

— Axtell blanked Silver Lake 51-0 as Jacob Halvorsen ran for 172 yards on 15 carries and scored four touchdowns.

— Elm Creek defeated Central Valley 52-48, completing a 43-yard "Hail Mary" pass for a touchdown on the last play of the game. The Buffaloes' Beau Knapp passed for 220 yards and four touchdowns and Carter Erickson ran for 103 yards and caught three passes for 105 yards.

— Gibbon's Jesus Hernandez rushed for 94 yards and a touchdown and caught a touchdown pass in the Buffaloes' 38-13 loss to Chase County.