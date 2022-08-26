Friday night Hub territory volleyball highlights

— Mattie Kamery scorched the Ord defense for 17 kills, an ace, a block and 11 assists as Minden defeated the Chanticleers 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13. Myla Emery added 12 kills, 25 assists and two aces while Sloane Beck had 10 kills for the Whippets.

- Sadie Maloley led a Loomis comeback with 11 kills as the Wolves defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13. Sarah Jensen and Emma Donley had seven kills each for the Falcons.

- Bertrand’s Katelyn Evans had seven kills and three ace serves to lead Bertrand to a 25-12, 25-20 win over South Platte. But the Vikings only managed eight kills in a 25-9, 25-16 loss to Southwest at the Southwest triangular.

- Hannah Herrick scored 10 kills and Saryn Prickett had six ace serves in Amherst’s 25-11, 25-11 win over Elm Creek. In a 25-19, 25-13 win over Ansley/Litchfield, Herrick had eight kills and four ace serves, while Prickett had four ace serves.

—Shelton defeated Nebraska Christian 25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 behind the 1-2 punch of Dru Niemack and Sidney Gegg, who had 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Makenna Willis had three ace serves and two kills to go with her 36 set assists.