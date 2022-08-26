 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday night Hub territory volleyball highlights

— Mattie Kamery scorched the Ord defense for 17 kills, an ace, a block and 11 assists as Minden defeated the Chanticleers 25-14, 25-16, 21-25, 25-13. Myla Emery added 12 kills, 25 assists and two aces while Sloane Beck had 10 kills for the Whippets.

- Sadie Maloley led a Loomis comeback with 11 kills as the Wolves defeated Wilcox-Hildreth 11-25, 25-21, 25-12, 25-13. Sarah Jensen and Emma Donley had seven kills each for the Falcons.

- Bertrand’s Katelyn Evans had seven kills and three ace serves to lead Bertrand to a 25-12, 25-20 win over South Platte. But the Vikings only managed eight kills in a 25-9, 25-16 loss to Southwest at the Southwest triangular.

- Hannah Herrick scored 10 kills and Saryn Prickett had six ace serves in Amherst’s 25-11, 25-11 win over Elm Creek. In a 25-19, 25-13 win over Ansley/Litchfield, Herrick had eight kills and four ace serves, while Prickett had four ace serves.

—Shelton defeated Nebraska Christian 25-13, 25-27, 25-16, 25-23 behind the 1-2 punch of Dru Niemack and Sidney Gegg, who had 15 and 13 kills, respectively. Makenna Willis had three ace serves and two kills to go with her 36 set assists.

Buck Mahoney, Hub Sports Editor

