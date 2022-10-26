 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Four UNK soccer players earn MIAA Honorable Mention

KH - UNK Soccer ball

KEARNEY — Four members of the University of Nebraska at Kearney women's soccer team have been named honorable mention All-MIAA.

The league's 12-head coaches vote on the makeup of the team and cannot vote for their own players.

Representing UNK are defenders Raegan Downham of Cheyenne, Wyoming; Dolcie Hanlon of Grand Junction, Colorado; midfielder Cammie Davis of Wichita, Kansas; and forward Emma Middleton of Springfield.

Davis and Middleton earn their first all-league honor while Downham and Hanlon are now two-time All-MIAA picks.

In the recently completed regular season, Middleton led UNK in shots (19) and shots on goal (9). She was one of seven Lopers to appear in all 18 games and one of five to reach 1,000 minutes (1,039).

Davis was second in shots (13) and shots on goal while tying Downham and Hanlon in starts by field players (16).

The Loper defense held eight opponents to one or no goals with Hanlon and Downham two of the stalwarts. They both appeared in all 18 games with Hanlon having three shots on goal and Downham getting off two shots.

Davis is returning next season for her "super" senior year with the others having multiple years to play.

