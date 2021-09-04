Four-TD effort leads Pleasanton over Axtell

“Our heads weren’t in the right spots in the beginning,” Pawloski said. “We thought we were just going to come in here and just run all over them. Our heads were way too high. Then we got down and treated them like any other team and started changing up some plays.”

Axtell created three turnovers to keep them in the game.

One interception was made by Brennan Runge. The second cover was muffed ball recovered by Weston Loeffelholtz. Runge, who started at quarterback had an injury after a hit in the fourth quarter. For Axtell’s coach Ryan Ambrose, it created fuel for the Wildcats with five minutes left to play despite being led by a freshmen group. Axtell avoided being shut out with a scramble by freshman quarterback Jacob Halvorsen. Then after fumbling the ball on fourth down to give the Bulldogs the ball back. Axtell recovered Pleasanton’s fumble at the 29. Quin Bertrand picked it up for a scoop-and-score. Wildcats only trailed 28-14 with less than five minutes left to play in the fourth.

“Honestly, it was the blindside hit that really lit the fire on our guys,” Ambrose said. “We spread them out and ran down the field and got them some opportunities. That’s the culture we wanted to bring to the program. Just keep swinging. We played the No. 1 team in the state last week and now Pleasanton got a nice rating.”