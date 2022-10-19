Four Hub Territory teams poised for playoff games

KEARNEY — Football playoffs kick off Thursday for Hub Territory eight-man football teams.

Four area squads — Ravenna, Axtell, Elm Creek and Loomis — earned positions in the playoffs with Elm Creek the only team to earn a home game. The Buffaloes will play host to Mullen at 5 p.m. Thursday.

In other games, Ravenna travels to Grant to play Perkins County, Axtell plays Dundy County-Stratton at Benkelman and Loomis goes north to take on Ainsworth.

Mullen (4-4) at Elm Creek (7-1)

Kickoff at 5 p.m.

Elm Creek bounced back from last year’s 0-8 season to earn the fifth seed in the Class D2 west bracket.

The Buffaloes are averaging 47 points per game and allowing 20. Carter Erickson is averaging 80 yards per game rushing but the Buffaloes have four effective ball carriers.

Mullen, the 12th seed, comes in after suffering a pair of losses that have blown up their dfensive average. The Broncos average 31.5 points per game while giving up 24. Eli Paxton has rushed for 674 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Axtell (4-4) at Dundy County-Stratton (7-1)

Kickoff at 3:30 p.m. MT.

This is a rematch of the Sept. 9 game won by DC-S, 40-7. The Tigers, who started out 6-0, are the fourth seed in the West Bracket. Quarterback Corbin Horner has rushed for 1,018 yards and 19 touchdowns in seven games. He’s also passed for 11 touchdowns.

Axtell’s Elijah Bergstrom has rushed for 646 yards and nine touchdowns while sophomore Jacob Halverson has gained 592 yards and scored nine touchdowns.

The Wildcats are the 13gh seed.

Loomis (3-5) at Ainsworth (8-0)

Kickioff at 4 p.m.

Loomis overcame an 0-4 start to win its way into the playoffs in the last half of the season. The Wolves’ Gunnar Hadley and Clay Meyer have combined for more than 1,000 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

Ainsworth, the third seed in the D2 West Bracket, is averaging 54 points per game while giving up 18. Carter Nelson, who has received a scholarship offer from Nebraska, has rushed for 572 yards and 11 touchdowns and passed for 609 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also caught 10 touchdown passes.

Ravenna (6-2) at Perkins County (5-3)

Kickoff at 6 p.m. MT.

Ravenna and Perkins County have both lost two of their last three games going into the playoffs.

Ravenna is led by quarterback Zach Lewandowski who has rushed for 1,068 yards and 21 touchdowns while passing for 754 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Bluejays are averaging 46 points per game while giving up 22 points per game.

Perkins County is averaging 32 points per game while giving up 25. The Plainsmen are the seventh seed in the D1 West Bracket while Ravenna is 10th.