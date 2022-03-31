Former Kearney Catholic Star and UNK Loper Allie Prososki, to coach Lexington volleyball

LEXINGTON — Allie Prososki has been named the new head volleyball coach at Lexington.

Prososki graduated from Kearney Catholic in 2015 where she participated in volleyball, basketball and soccer all four years. She went on to play basketball and soccer as a freshman at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, focusing on soccer after her freshman year, earning second-team All-MIAA honors as a goalie her senior year.

Prososki has been teaching math and working as an assistant coach in volleyball, basketball and soccer at Lexington High School since 2020.

She will replace Samantha Hammond, who has taken a position at UNK as an assistant volleyball coach under Rick Squires.