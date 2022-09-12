Fargo rolls to 9-3 win over Storm in preseason exhibition

SIOUX CITY, Iowa – The Fargo Force handed Tri-City Storm their first loss of the preseason, 9-3, Saturday afternoon at the Tyson Events Center.

Artemi Nizameyev netted two goals for the Storm and Brock James scored the third for the Storm.

Fargo scored the first six goals in Saturday's game, including three in the first period. They stretched the lead to 7-1 in the second period.

Fargo finished with 36 shots on goal compared to 20 for the Storm.

Tri-City returns to action at 1 p.m., Tuesday in a road game against Lincoln.