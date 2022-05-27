Family of California track superstar Colin Sahlman has Nebraska roots

KEARNEY — While Colin Sahlman has become nationally recognized for his mile finish of 3 minutes, 58.81 seconds, his grandmother has supported him from afar in Kearney.

Dianne Haas has lived in Kearney for four years, always keeping a close eye on her grandson’s accomplishments. Sahlman is a senior at Newbury Park High School in California and has committed to Northern Arizona University.

“It just makes you kind of awestruck to think that a grandson of mine has had that much success in running,” Haas said. “I never would have believed that I would see that in my day. I’m very proud of him, his younger brother Aaron and everything that they’re accomplishing.”

Saturday, Colin will be running the Bowerman Mile at the University of Oregon in the Prefontaine Classic. On the same day, his brother Aaron will be competing at the CIF State Track and Field Championships in the 800-meter race.

Both Colin and Aaron began participating in the sport at an early age, as it runs in the family. Originally from Valentine, Nebraska, their mother Chrystall Sahlman ran at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, along with Moorpark College and Azusa Pacific University after moving to California.

“She started the boys when they were young,” Haas said. “Colin showed an interest in running, so she coached their club track and got both Colin and Aaron into it.”

Though it can be challenging to support her grandsons from over 1,400 miles away, Haas has made it work.

“I don’t get out to see them as much as I would like since they live in Camarillo, California,” Haas said. “I get out there as much as I can and I watch them all the time on TV when they’re running.”

Along with Haas’ encouragement, Colin and Aaron have received support from their mother’s brother and four sisters.

“They have traveled to watch some of the races. They’ve gone to the national meet and they’ve always been really supportive of everything that both of my boys have done,” Chrystall Sahlman said.

While being one of the fastest high school runners of all-time may sound like a glamorous lifestyle, it has provided some obstacles not only for Colin, but the rest of his family.

“There’s been a lot of travel commitments and just logistically making all that work, still fitting in school and still feeling like he’s getting the most out of his senior year,” Chrystall Sahlman said. “It definitely has been challenging working that travel schedule.”

The constant movement to compete at different meets around the country not only causes scheduling conflicts, it isn’t cheap either.

“It’s quite a financial burden on the family to send these boys all over the United States and have them run like they do,” Haas said.

As Colin enters the next stage of his life, Haas is excited to see what the future holds for him.

“His coaches often said that he never questions when to do something, he just does it,” Haas said. “I would say he has a good work ethic… He’s very polite, he’s very courteous and just an awesome grandson.”