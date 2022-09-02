Explosive 11-run second inning helps Kearney High defeat Lincoln High

KEARNEY — After a string of seven straight losses, Kearney High softball got back in the win column Thursday with a 12-0 victory over Lincoln High at Patriot Park.

After a scoreless first inning, the Bearcats (3-10) erupted for 11 runs in the second to take command.

“We needed a confidence booster, something to bring us into the weekend,” said Kearney High coach Chelsey Jacobitz. “We’ve got another tough schedule this weekend. We have a lot of ranked opponents on our schedule and we’re already 13 games in, so any confidence we can get, we’ll take at any point.”

The fun began for Kearney in the second inning when Lauren Schmeits hit an RBI single, plating Kelsey Hatcher. This was followed by 10 more runs before the Links could get a third out.

The game ended in the third inning, after the Bearcats took a 12-run lead with an Emilee Andersen score.

“We just took care of business, did what we needed to do and finished early,” Jacobitz said.

Schmeits pitched a perfect game over three innings, striking out three and she was 2-for-2 at the plate with two RBIs.

Aleah Chamberlin and Jaylin Harsh were 2 for 3 with a double.

“We face a lot of pitching that’s been throwing a lot of heat,” Jacobitz said. “Tonight was a different style, so they adjusted after the first inning and had a big second inning. They stayed patient and came to play.”

The Bearcats will be on the road again Saturday, facing Omaha Marian and Columbus in Norfolk. After losing its first game of the season, Marian has won eight straight leading into its matchup with KHS, while Columbus is 3-6.

“We talked a lot about competing,” Jacobitz said. “With that tough competition, we just want to stay in games and compete. We’ve been working on our mental game. We open up with Marian who’s ranked high in the state again, so we just want to show up there, play our best ball and see what happens.”