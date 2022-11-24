Evan Werner's two goals not enough as Storm lose in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Evan Werner scored two goals for the Tri-City Storm Wednesday night but it wasn't enough as the Lincoln Stars claimed a 5-3 win at the Ice Box in Lincoln.

Werner gave the Storm a 1-0 lead at 11:48 of the first period and netted his second goal at 12:11 of the third period. But in between, Lincoln scored four goals then added an empty-net goal at the end of the game to claim the two-goal victory.

After Werner's first goal, the Stars' Keaton Peters netted back-to-back goals. Peters scored on the power play at 11:41 of the second period, then scored again at 15:18, giving him 10 goals this season.

The Storm's Graham Gamache scored a power-play goal with less than two minutes remaining in the second period to tie the game. Gamache’s goal was his fifth of the season and was assisted by Kieran Cebrian.

The tie didn't last to the end of the period as Boston Buckberger scored his third goal of the year with less than five seconds to play

Marian Mosko gave Lincoln a two-goal lead when he score scored his first goal of the season at 5:24 of the third period. Tanner Ludtke scored the empty-net goal goal.

Lincoln's Cameron Whitehead made 38 saves on 41 shots to collect the victory in goal. Niklas Erickson made 19 saves on 23 shots as Tri-City fell to 6-9-0-1.

Tri-City hits the ice again Friday on the road against the Sioux Falls Stampede. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.