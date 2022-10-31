District finals capsules

Amhest 3, Palmyra 0: Amherst’s Hannah Herrick smashed the Palmyra defense with 22 kills as the Broncos won their Class C2 district final 25-23, 25-17, 25-15 on Saturday.

Saryn Prickett add 17 kills as the Broncos hit .363 for the match.

Herrick also had a match-hgih seven blocks.

Amherst (26-6) will play Cross County (29-4) in the state tournament quarterfinals at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Shelton 3, High Plains Community 0: Shelton swept High Plains 25-13, 25-11, 25-14 to win its D2 district final and advance to the state tournament.

Dru Niemack led the Bulldogs with 13 kills while Sidney Gegg had nine kills and two blocks.

Shelton (30-2) will play Diller-Odell (29-5) in the sate tournament quarterfinals at 11 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Overton 3, Leyton 0: Overton rolled into the state tournament with a 25-14, 25-10, 25-16 win over Leyton.

JoLee Ryan produced 14 kills for the Eagles and Natalie wood nailed 12 kills.

Overton’s servers delivered 11 aces, six by Ashlyn Florell and three by Daisy Ryan. Florell also had 36 set assists.

Overton (28-4) goes to the state tournament as the No. 2 seed in Class D2 and will play O’Neill St. Mary (28-4) in the quarterfinals at 9 a.m. Thursday at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.

Hartington Cedar Catholic 3, Axtell 0: Laney Kathol had 15 kills and her Hartington Cedar Catholic team needed every one of them to get by Axtell 25-20, 27-25, 25-23 in their Class D1 district final.

Axtell ended the year with a 29-6 record.

Maywood/Hayes Center 3, Pleasanton 0: Pleasanton’s season came to an end with a 25-20, 25-17, 25-19 loss to Maywood-Hayes Center in their D1 district final. Regan Weisdorfer led Pleasanton (17-13) with 11 kills. Minden 3, Ord 0: Minden had little trouble with Ord in its Class C1 district final, beating the Chanticleers 25-14, 25-15, 25-16.

Mattie Kamery led the Whippets with 12 kills, 10 assists and three ace serves. Sloane Beck chipped in with eight kills while Myla Emery had six kills and Kinsie Land and Mariah Lampka had five each. Emery also had 20 set assists and three aces.

In all, the Whippets had 13 ace serves with Bailey Rogers leading the way with four.