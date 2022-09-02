Defense bottles up Missouri Southern in UNK's season-opening win

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two fourth-quarter touchdowns sealed the University of Nebraska at Kearney's 24-7 victory over Missouri Southern State Thursday night in Joplin, Missouri.

The victory was the 600th in the history of the program that started in 1905.

The Loper defense held the Lions to 187 yards and returned an interception for a touchdown for the first time in six years. The offense churned through 331 rushing yards while dominating time of possession.

"You talk about off-season conditioning and about what our guys do in the weight room. That and our overall depth helped us tonight. We rolled a lot of people at them both offensively and defensively," UNK coach Josh Lynn said on the KRVN Radio post-game show. "We didn't crumble and stayed the course. I know we didn't get points on that big drive in the third quarter but we took off eight, nine minutes from the clock. We kind of leaned on them a little bit."

UNK led 10-7 in the fourth quarter and could've salted things away earlier but three long drives (68, 62 and 74 yards) yielded no points thanks to two missed field goals and a Lions' denial of UNK quarterback TJ Davis at the 1-yard line on the final play of the first half. But the defense held strong all night with All-American safety Darius Swanson stepping in front of a Dawson Herl pass and bringing it 18 yards for six points and a 17-7 lead.

The last Loper pick six came in Josh Lynn's debut as head coach in 2016 by Malik Webb in a 14-3 win over Missouri Western.

“That's a great thing about Darius. He's a great football player and pretty savvy. ... They ran that slant on him a couple of times. He made a tackle one time, broke it up the next and then stepped in front of it," Lynn said. "I thought our defensive front controlled things and they were getting pressure. When you can get pressure with four people that really helps you. Had it not been for that short field, we might've put a zero on the board."

Running 61 times for 331 yards, UNK had to grind it out against an improving Lions squad. Davis ran for a game-high 129 yards on 20 carries and redshirt freshman running back Zane Schawang came alive in the second half to run for 76 yards on 10 carries, including a 32-yard touchdown run that salted away the victory.

"Zane was a scholarship kid at the Loper Backers Banquet (in April). He's got great vision and he's quick enough to get into the end zone," Lynn said.

Senior Montrez Jackson started the scoring for the Lopers with a 5-yard run. Junior Gonzalez booted a career-long 46-yarder in the second quarter to put UNK up for good. It was UNK's longest made field goal in six years.

The Lions tied the score in the first quarter when All-MIAA cornerback Dylan Bolden picked off a Davis pass and returned it to the 15-yard line. Three plays later Herl scored from 4 yards out.

Davis was 3 of 10 in the air with Cody Nelson, JerQon Conners and Jackson having the receptions. UNK's defense was paced by inside linebacker Jimmy Harrison with 10 tackles. Junior safety Tre O'Guinn had seven and inside linebacker Jacey Nutter making six.

UNK hosts nationally-ranked Pittsburg State Thursday night at Ron & Carol Cope Stadium. The Gorillas took care of Central Missouri, 21-10, in their season-opener.