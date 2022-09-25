Club sports on the rise at UNK, giving students opportunities to compete

KEARNEY — UNK students have shown their dedication to being active and involved in campus recreation and intramural sports, but some have wanted to take their experience to the next level.

Students have begun to lay the groundwork for club sports, with men’s soccer and volleyball clubs already created.

While campus recreation will aid in the creation and sustainability of these clubs, the driving force will be UNK students themselves.

“Expanding off of what campus recreation already offers, this is just an extension of our services and an opportunity for students to be more involved with sport and recreation,” assistant director of campus recreation Andrew Winscot said. “The interest came from the students, and these are going to be student-led clubs. Students are going to be walking hand-in-hand as we grow these clubs. It’s going to be as they desire and as it fits with our mission.”

To ensure success and safety, every current and future club will have a faculty advisor. Biology professor Todd Bartee has taken over this role for the volleyball club. Meanwhile, UNK student Manny Harmon is the club’s president.

“He said he wanted to start the club because he loved the game and knew there were other UNK students who also did,” Bartee said about Harmon. “They wanted to have more opportunities for competition.”

President of the men’s soccer club is Daler Rahimov, while the senior advisor to the chancellor, John Falconer, is the group’s advisor.

“A number of our students had played pretty high-level club soccer in their home countries before coming to UNK as undergraduates and wanted to continue playing,” Falconer said. “I think when they learned that we didn’t have an intercollegiate team, but a club team would be possible, they decided that they wanted to create a team.”

Because these clubs are a new addition at the university, there is an approval process that students must go through before they can start one. While any sport is on the docket to be created, it is the students that will determine what the future looks like.

“The key is sustainability and how you define that,” vice chancellor for enrollment management and marketing Kelly Bartling said. “It’s not a number, it’s more of a we’ll know the limits when we see them and hopefully you anticipate what the limits are before you get there because you don’t want anybody to not have a quality experience. It’s all new, so the best we can do is try, listen to what the students are requesting and do the best we can to serve them.”

The teams will schedule their games and matches against clubs from other universities. The men’s soccer club will soon be joining a league, playing its first season as a member this fall.

“There’s a league called the KMSL, the Kansas Missouri Soccer League,” Falconer said. “It’s a league for club college teams. Most of them are in Kansas and Missouri, but there are a few in Nebraska.”

While the clubs haven’t been around for long, leadership has been evident.

“The student leadership on the team is fantastic,” Bartee said. “They have already played three or four matches, and the club only came into existence at the end of February … There were already new club members added this past semester, which is exciting.”

Another club that is already being revamped is the Loper eSports club, with assistant dean of student affairs Bennett Davis set to be the advisor. As long as students continue to stay involved in these clubs, it is likely that more will be created in the future if the interest is there.

“It’s obviously at other universities, and it’s a very common practice within campus recreation,” Winscot said. “It makes sense at UNK because of how popular our intramural sports are and how active our student body is … They want to be active on campus, and they want to compete at the highest level. Competing in college athletics isn’t for everybody, but since our students are so active, involved and passionate, they do want to be more involved than just intramural sports.”