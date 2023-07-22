KEARNEY — Buffalo Ridge Golf Course, a Kearney fixture since 1966, is getting a makeover.

Over the winter, a group of a dozen investors, led by Ed Wiltgen and Bill Seibert, purchased the nine-hole course that had fallen into disrepair in recent years. Since then, they've spent hours and hours of back-breaking, yet rewarding, work to revitalize the course.

"The course is a great course," Seibert said. "When (Wiltgen) and I golfed we always talked about, 'We have to figure out how to get this thing bought if it ever comes for sale.'"

Wiltgen first heard the course might be for sale in October. They started negotiating with the Fox family, the long-time owners, around Thanksgiving. After agreeing upon the sale, the course was closed in mid-April and not re-opened until June 30.

In between, they went about fixing up the old course, starting with the greens, which hadn't been playable for two years because of their poor condition.

"They were just shot. ... We basically hand-picked probably about a thousand pounds of dandelions and crabgrass out of all of them," Seibert said.

They also rebuilt the practice green, repainted the clubhouse and did a lot of repair work on the golf carts, the maintenance equipment and maintenance sheds.

Those were not the only challenges.

"The sand traps had as many weeds in them as sand," Seibert said.

Trees needed attended to, too. Some had grown together, creating impenetrable areas where golfers couldn't go to retrieve an errant shot. To speed up play, the trees needed trimmed or removed.

"Bill went out there one day and trimmed one tree, and that looked pretty good. So we went to town," Wiltgen said.

The tree trimming opened up a clear line of vision throughout the course, something that was impossible three weeks ago, and something that should speed up play as golfers find lost balls and keep them in play.

They hired Ryan Smith as the head groundskeeper. He most recently worked at Gibbon and Ravenna's golf courses. Jeremy Vinzenze, who worked with Smith at Gibbon, came on as the assistant.

"Ryan was the one person we knew we had to have. ... He's turned courses around before," Wiltgen said.

"You would catch Ryan out here at all hours of the day hand-picking dandelions and crabgrass. ... You can come out here at 3 o'clock in the morning and he's out here checking the irrigation system," Seibert said.

Replacing or repairing sprinkler heads required "serious coin" but there are "no dead spots anymore," Seibert said.

While Smith and Vinzenze are the paid employees, Sebert, Wiltgen and the other investors have chipped in. Everybody, it seemed, had skills they could contribute to the revitalization of the course.

"You could do something and see an instant result. It's so satisfying when you do that," Seibert said. "This was the first place we wanted to be. It's a lot of fun out here working. But then it was like we have to get back to our real jobs."

For Seibert, that full-time job is with Fisher Roofing. For Wiltgen, it's managing Taco Johns restaurants. But they found Buffalo Ridge offered its attractions.

"It was cool coming out here in the mornings and doing stuff. The birds were chirping there were squirrels running around," Wiltgen said.

Wiltgen, Seibert and the majority of their fellow investors live in the Buffalo Ridge development south of the course. Their motivation for investing in the course came from a deep personal connection.

"We leaned on them quite a bit and everybody did a great job," Wiltgen said. "That's the nice thing about this. Everybody involved is really good people, good friends. A lot of them live out here. ... Everyone got involved with this for different reasons and one of them was that they didn't want to see it become a development. They wanted to keep it a golf course and not all of them even golf."

Wiltgen does.

"I grew up in Kearney. I grew up on this course. I played this course with my grandpa and my dad. I love the course," he said.

They have maintained the familiar course layout, which is much the same as when Clifford Fox opened the course. Most of the trees on the course came from a nursery Fox had when he opened the course. His son Ron, and his wife Dorothy, ran the course for many years and the new ownership group has named the driving range the Fos Family Driving Range.

Wiltgen and Seibert said Smith does foresee making some changes over the course of time, such as converting sand traps to grass bunkers, and making other changes, but the first priority has been to make the course playable again. To bring it back to "a state of life."

The initial public response has been good. They say they're easily on pace to surpass the number of rounds played last year. They've also seen the return of players who have been long-standing patrons of the course.

Seibert said "some good old boys that have been coming for years" switched their memberships to Prairie Hills, especially when they found out the course would be closed part of this summer. But they're coming back to get re-acquainted with the course.

So are people from the neighborhood.

"We're really starting to see the traffic. ... People who live on this side of town it makes it so easy for them to stop up and hit some balls or play a round or have some drinks," Seibert said.

"There's a need. Every course has its own niche. ... I see Buffalo Ridge as just another option and when they come out here, I think it will be their option," Wiltgen said. "A lot of us liked the course and liked the people out here. That's a big thing. You golf with the people you like."

Buffalo Ridge has a market that separates it from the other courses in Kearney. It easier for youth and beginners and attractive to seniors. It also has a family-friendly atmosphere.

"You're not going to have your scratch golfers out here very often. ... But it's a blast getting to know these people," Seibert said.

Long term, they would like to see the golf course become a social center for northeast Kearney with a bar and a clubhouse that's open year-round. They've talked about, but haven't decided on adding golf simulators.

The first priority is rebuilding the reputation of the course.

"The course was really rough. Really rough. And when you're selling golf, you have to have a golf course so the main thing was putting the course back together," Seibert said. "We've just kept plugging away and plugging away. ... We're not there yet, but I'm definitely proud of what we've done. It's been four months and we've turned this thing around.

"Everybody likes to see it coming back."