Broken Bow, Minden qualify for state golf; Kearney Catholic falls short

CAMBRIDGE — Broken Bow started its run for its third straight Class C state championship by winning the C-4 District at Cambridge.

The top three teams and the top 10 individuals qualify for the two-day Class C tournament that begins Monday in Columbus.

Broken Bow shot a 338 to runner-up Minden's 364.

Kearney Catholic missed qualifying for state by five strokes as Adams Central (386) took the third team qualifying spot and the Stars shot a 391.

For the Stars, Taylor McGuire finished one stroke away from the last qualifying spot as she shot a 90. Teammates Sofia Hayes and Madie Waggoner posted 97s.

Grand Island Central Catholic freshman Julia Messere was the individual medalist, shooting a 74. Broken Bow's Camryn Johnson followed with a 76 and three other Broken Bow players finished in the top 10.

Minden's Kara Suchsland (85) and KayLynn Jorgensen (86) finished third and fourth.

Cambridge's Macy Jones (87), Holdrege's Amelia Ptacznik (88) and Ravenna's Sara McKeon (89) claimed individual qualifying spots.

Lexington earns spot at Class B state meet

OGALLALA — Two Lexington golfers finished in the top 10 to help the Minutemaids join Scottsbluff and Gering in qualifying for the Class B state tournament at Gering's Monument Shadows Golf Course.

Playing the B-4 District at Crandell Creek Golf Course in Ogallala, Scottsbluff had four of the top five and five of the top seven spots to shoot a 325 team score.

Lexington's O'Brasia Amos broke up the Bearcat sweep by finishing third with an 85. Teammate Abigail Owens finished third, shooting a 98.

Scottsbluff's Anna Kelley shot a 71 to finish first. Gering was second in the team standings with a 425 while Lexington shot a 442, taking the third qualifying spot by four strokes over Ogallala.