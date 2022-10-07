Bombeck stars as Shelton trumps Wilcox-Hildreth

SHELTON — Shelton made its strongest case yet for the playoffs, trouncing Wilcox-Hildreth 57-14.

The win comes a week after the Bulldogs’ first defeat to Red Cloud, with a major bounce back on Thursday.

“We really wanted to come out and not necessarily make a statement to other teams, but make a statement to ourselves that we’re good and we belong up there with those top teams,” Shelton coach Ryan Province said. “We struggled last week getting punched in the mouth. That was our first time receiving those punches instead of giving it, and we adjusted this week.”

Running back Riley Bombeck led the way, rushing for five touchdowns and throwing another.

“He’s a big-time player and can take over a game any time he wants,” Province said.

At the start, Shelton grabbed the momentum with Ashton Simmons intercepting a Falcon pass on the game’s first possession. That set up the first of Bombeck’s touchdowns with a sweeping carry to the left side to the end zone.

A big tackle for loss from Shelton’s standout defender in the game, Will Stewart, gave the Bulldogs the ball back for a Bombeck scramble touchdown.

Stewart had multiple tackles for loss, and caught an interception in the second half. Offensively, he scored the one touchdown that did not involve Bombeck, finding the end zone on a fullback dive.

“He’s a kid that just keeps getting better,” Province said. “He missed the first game and a half with injury and its taken him a little bit of time to get going, but he’s a force now.”

Turnovers and safeties played a big role in the game. Shelton recovered a fumble in Wil-Hil territory in the first quarter to set up Bombeck’s third score, and got two takeaways and a punt-block safety in the second half to keep momentum.

Wilcox-Hildreth put across two scores in the night, both by Gaige Ritner. He broke loose for a 65-yard touchdown midway through the second quarter and added another with four seconds left in the first half.

The Falcons failed to get much going elsewhere, giving the ball back to a rolling Bulldog unit frequently. Wil-Hil was hindered on both ends by being down three starters.

“For the most part, I thought we did a pretty good job responding but in the first quarter we had that deer-in-the-headlights look,” Wil-Hil coach Cody Whipkey said. “A lot of it was simple stuff about defensively lining up in the wrong spots and offensively doing our blocking assignments. Stuff we’d been doing all week we were suddenly unsure of what to do.”

The loss is the third in a row for Wil-Hil, putting any playoff hopes in dire straits.

“You learn a lot by playing the good teams on the schedule,” Whipkey said. “But you can’t look back, if you look in the rearview you’re going to miss what’s coming up.”

The win puts Shelton in prime position for the playoffs ahead, with more challenges awaiting on the schedule.

“This win is going to reaffirm that we belong and that we are a good team,” Province said. “We can make some noise in the playoff if we play our game, but we have to play our game.”

Wil-Hil hosts Red Cloud next, where Shelton goes on the road to Harvard.