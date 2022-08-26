Big plays lift Adams Central over Minden

MINDEN — Adams Central used “chunk” plays — actually, plays better called “super-chunk” — to beat Minden 28-7 Thursday night at Minden.

The Patriots scored on plays of 82 and 66 yards and had four other plays of more than 25 yards on their way to a season-opening victory. Those six plays accounted for 317 of Adams Central’s 456 total yards.

“Defensively, about 80 percent of the time, we shut them down for zero gain or 2 or 3 yards, and then they throw a screen for 85 yards or whatever that was. Then a jet sweep for a long one, and geez, there was another long one that had to be 70 or something and I mean, we had him in the backfield,” Minden coach Jebb Hatch said.

Adams Central ended a scoreless first quarter, scoring on an 82-yard screen from Sam Dierks to Nick Conant with eight seconds left.

The second quarter ended the same way, with Hyatt Collins scoring on a 2-yard run that was set up by a 46-yard quarterback keeper by Dierks.

The back-breaker came early in the third quarter when Jayden Teichmeier intercepted Carter Harsin, who was throwing out of his own end zone, and returned it 3 yards to put Adams Central ahead 22-0.

“It was a killer,” Hatch said.

The Patriots tacked on another when Conant got loose for a 66-yard run with 13 seconds left in the third quarter.

Minden couldn’t counter with any big plays. Harsin scrambled for 15 yards in the first quarter for the Whippets’ longest running play. He also connected with Seth Hauserman on passes of 36 and 30 yards.

“We can maybe think of two series that we were solid. Other than that, there was no consistency, whatsoever. We couldn’t feel like we ever got in a rhythm,” Hatch said. “They had a lot of those guys back at linebacker and we had trouble blocking them last year. So it was the same type of thing. ... They’re small but they’re quick and we couldn’t get to them very well.”

Harsin completed 10 of 24 pass for 104 yards and Jake Ryan was the leading rusher, finishing with 28 yards on six carries. Most of Ryan’s yards came on the game’s final drive when he replaced Harsin at quarterback.

Minden went 61 yards on 11 plays with Orrin Kuehn scoring from 10 yards out with 33 seconds left.