Bearcats volleyball goes 4-2 at Lincoln Northeast Invite

LINCOLN — Kearney High volleyball took four games at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, the Bearcats went a spotless 3-0, not dropping a single set in its 2-0 victories over Lincoln Southeast, Omaha Central, and eventual tournament champions Gretna.

Avery Franzen and Sophie Vanderbeek starred in the win against Southeast, notching 10 and nine kills respectively.

Serving was key in the match, with Kearney tallying eight aces against Southeast.

Kearney was dominant in the sweep of Gretna, winning 25-15 in the first set and holding on 26-24 in the second. Emma Talbert led the team with six kills and a 60% kill percentage.

Serving again was a strength, with seven aces in the match.

Kearney finished off Friday with a 25-11, 25-17 sweep against Omaha Central.

Saturday was less favorable for the Bearcats, as they were swept in the first match by tournament runner-up Pius X.

Kearney then had a hard-fought three-set loss to Omaha Marian, falling 25-19, 22-25, 25-27.

It was a true team effort for the Bearcats, with five players having five or more kills in the match. Addy Helmbrecht led the way with seven while also having a stellar 70% kill percentage.

The team also excelled on digs, with five players having five or more digs. Elli Mehlin and Tatum Rusher led the way with eight each.

Mehlin added 20 assists in the contest, continuing her solid day.

Kearney closed out the tournament with its second 2-0 sweep of Lincoln Southeast, winning 25-20, 25-21.

Tuesday, Kearney High will play host to Norfolk.