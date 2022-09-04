Bearcats second in KHS Doubles Invitational

KEARNEY — The Kearney High tennis team finished second to Lincoln East at the KHS Doubles Invitational Saturday in Kearney.

The Spartans scored 80 points, winning all four divisions. Kearney scored 57 points to finish second and Creighton Prep netted 52 points for third. Lincoln Southeast rounded out the top half of the team standings with 46 points.

"This invite has a lot of traditionally top tennis teams. I really liked how we raised our level of play to match the level of our opponents," KHS coach Troy Saulsbury said.

Kearney's Sam Rademacher and Eli Bond reached the championship match at No. 1 before losing to the Spartans' Kirby Le and Caden Haar, 6-2, 6-0.

Asher Saulsbury and Drew Welch finished third at No. 2, beating Creighton Prep's Ben Bryant and Leo Owen 6-1, 6-2 in the third-place match.

Brayden Kohtz and Kyler Eklund finished fourth at No. 4, losing to Omaha Westside's Charlie Cox and Jackson Ingvoldstad, 7-5, 4-6, 10-5.

And at the No. 3 spot, Kearney's Juston Cochran and Fisher Bonk finished sixth, losing the fifth-place match to Millard South's Ben Boudreau and Kaleb Teply 6-3, 7-5.

"Sam and Eli really played solid doubles. They did a great job of hitting their spots and hitting nice angles at the net," Troy Saulsbury said. "We also served really well, especially closing out our match against Lincoln Southeast.

"Asher and Drew utilized their groundstrokes to keep their opponents off balance. Asher and Drew did a really good job of keeping the ball low and making their opponents have to volley up."

Kyler Nichols and Evan Shaffer, playing for the Kearney Junior Varsity, finished eighth at No. 3, losing the final match to Lexington's Greysen Strauss and Noah Scherr, 6-1, 6-0.

Lexington finished seventh in the team race, finishign in front of Millard South. For the Minutemen, Dru Truax and Christopher Swartz were sixth at No. 1, Morgan Baiey and Andrews Salina placed sixth at No. 2 and Anthony Zamudio and Avery Lul finished sixth at No. 4.

Kearney Doubles Inv.

Team Scores: 1, Lincoln East 80. 2, Kearney 57. 3, Creighton Prep 52. 4, Lincoln Southeast 46. 5, Lincoln East JV/Kearney JV 43. 6, Westside 38. 7, Lexington 28. 8, Millard South 16.