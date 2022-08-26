Bearcats open season with win over Lincoln East

LINCOLN — Kearney High opened its season with a wire-to-wire Week 1 victory Thursday in Lincoln, utilizing a simple game plan to outlasted Lincoln East 14-6

“It’s not easy to travel two hours and come to Seacrest Field and play against a terrific opponent in Lincoln East,” KHS coach Brandon Cool said. “Our kids were geared up and made it a game. Our defense played their hearts out the whole game.”

The defense held East to one touchdown and stifled several scoring opportunities. The Spartans’ four-star recruit, wide receiver Malachi Coleman, was limited to two catches for 25 yards.

“We had two guys on him most of the night, that’s kind of our forte,” Cool said. “We did a good job of getting pressure on the quarterback and making him get rid of the ball before he wanted to.”

Also of note was the Bearcats’ discipline. The team committed only four penalties compared to East’s nine.

The offense was thrown for a loop early, with East lining up in a 3-4 defense after years of playing in 4-3. Kearney took a while to adjust to the switch, with the first, first down coming on the last play of the first quarter.

Turnovers bugged the Bearcats in the first half, but they stayed mistake-free in the second to secure the win.

Early in the first quarter, quarterback Treyven Beckman threw a lob to tight end Hudson Bertrand, but the throw hit off Bertrand’s hand and off East defensive back Connor Shelton’s shoulder pad, and into the arms of Andres Zuniga.

In the second quarter, Zander Reuling returned a punt 42 yards to the East 25-yard line. The Bearcats were trudging toward the end zone, but Will Potratz nabbed another pick at the 3-yard line.

After the interception, Kearney held East to a three-and-out, taking over at the Bearcat 41 yard line. On the ensuing drive, the connection from Beckman to Bertrand was working, with two first downs getting Kearney on the doorstep of the red zone. With the East defense off balance, the Bearcats went into a hurry-up offense, calling a quick handoff to sophomore running back Sawyer Schilke, who broke through to the East 7-yard line.

Two plays later, Beckman found Reuling on a slant pattern in the end zone, giving Kearney a 7-0 lead late in the first half.

East got the offensive start it needed in the third quarter. On the team’s first offensive snap of the third quarter, running back Dash Bauman took an off-tackle run 65 yards for a touchdown.

The momentum swing was short-lived, as Kearney blocked the extra.

“Sometimes that eliminates that momentum boost that they have on their sideline,” Cool said. “That extra point block was huge because then you can call plays a little bit different when you’re up by one point.”

Special teams helped Kearney further in the following drives. Although the Bearcats didn’t score, they downed two punts at the 1-yard line.

After both of those East drives stalled, Kearney found a big run of its own. With just under 11 minutes to go in the game, Ethan Kowalek bounced to the outside and cut through the gap for a 69-yard touchdown run.

East looked primed to respond, driving to the Kearney 30, but a fumble on a screen pass was recovered by Kearney linebacker Ben Cumpston.

That would be the first of several fourth-quarter drives stymied by the Bearcat defense.

“Finally we won the battle in long-yardage situations where we didn’t give up that big play that Lincoln East needed.” Cool said.

The Bearcats will have their season opener Sept. 2 against Fremont.