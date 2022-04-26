Bearcats’ Olivia Flood reaches finals at Millard West

OMAHA — Camilla Ibrahimova didn’t let Monday’s windy conditions bother her during the Millard West Invitational.

After all, the wind has been a constant element for everyone this spring.

“Sadly, I’ve gotten used to it,” the Lincoln Southeast senior said. “Practices have been like this, so I’ve figured out depending on which way the wind is blowing and the side of the net I’m on how to change my game and not use the wind as an excuse.”

Ibrahimova rallied in the semifinals to avenge a loss earlier this month to Lincoln East freshman Belinda Rademacher before defeating Kearney’s Olivia Flood 8-2 in the final. Ibrahimova went 5-0 on the day and helped the Knights win the team title.

Ibrahimova took momentum into the final after coming back from a 4-1 deficit against Rademacher. Ibrahimova won six of the next seven games before Rademacher earned a break of serve to pull within 7-6. Both players had multiple game points during the ensuing game, but Ibrahimova secured the break for an 8-6 win.

Two weeks ago, Rademacher defeated Ibrahimova 8-3, which is one of the Knight’s two losses this spring.

“I think I did a lot of those different from how aggressive I was,” Ibrahimova said. “I slowed it down a bit rather than aiming for the lines and trying to make a highlight reel. I focused on keeping balls deep.”

Against Flood, who earlier in the day recorded an 8-3 win over last year’s state runner-up Elsa Jurrens of Omaha Marian, Ibrahimova won six straight games for a 6-1 lead. Flood then tried to get back in the match as she earned a break and had a pair of game points on her serve to make it 6-3, but Ibrahimova was able to regain her hold on the match to close out the win.

“Taking the lead in the match is important to me. I was able to click right away,” Ibrahimova said.

Kearney coach Troy Saulsbury said, “Olivia had a stellar day winning her first two matches easily in pool play.”

That momentum carried over into the third round where Flood upset Jurrense.

“Olivia was laser focused today. She did a great job of using the wind to her advantage. Olivia really managed the wind well and was able to change strategies based on the side of the court she was on,” Saulsbury said.

In the other brackets, Kearney’s Emma Heacock went 4-1 and finishing in fifth place in No. 2 singles; Meghan Dahlke and Cecilia Henning also went 4-1 at No. 1 doubles to finish fifth; and Paige Moffett and Emilee Anderson went 3-2 to finish seventh at No. 2 doubles.

Millard West Invitational

Team scores: 1, Lincoln Southeast 61. 2, Lincoln East 55. 3, Lincoln Southwest 55. 4, Omaha Marian 51. 5, Kearney 32. 6, Fremont 26. 7, Papillion-La Vista 20. 8, Millard West 16. 9, Lincoln High 15. 10, Bellevue West 14. 11, Norfolk 13. 12, Millard Souh 11. 13, Omaha Burke 8. 14, Columbus 6. 15, Bellevue East 3. 16, Lincoln Northeast 2.

Kearney Hub sports editor Buck Mahoney contributed to this report.