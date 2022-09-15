Bearcats hope to slow down high-powered Thunderbirds

KEARNEY — Kearney High football is off to its best start since 2017 and has a tough task in front of it to keep the momentum going.

In the team’s third Thursday contest of the year, the Bearcats travel to Bellevue for a matchup against No. 3 Bellevue West.

The Thunderbirds are a traditional power in the state, having not lost more than two games in a season since 2014.

“Bellevue West is typical Bellevue West this year. They’ve got elite speed and good size up front,” Kearney coach Brandon Cool said. “They have a lot of Division I-type talent on both sides of the football.”

Bellevue West survived close contests in its first two games, winning 28-21 over Creighton Prep and 28-26 over Omaha North. The Thunderbirds got back on track with a 60-13 demolition of Omaha Burke, and faltered last week with a 56-35 defeat at the hands of No. 1 Omaha Westside.

The offense is led by quarterback Daniel Kaelin, who has thrown 13 touchdown passes on the year. Isaiah McMorris and Dae’vonn Hall have been his favorite targets, hauling in five touchdowns apiece. Kyrell Jordan caught the other three.

Kaelin is a three-star prospect with offers from Power Five schools such as Michigan State, Florida State, Arizona State and Nebraska. A 6-foot 3-inch pro-style quarterback, Kaelin is an adept deep passer with proficiency in the short game as well.

Hall is a four-star receiver and rated the top Class of 2024 recruits in Nebraska by 24/7 Sports. His many offers include Nebraska, Iowa, Arkansas and Kansas State. His perimeter foot speed stands out, as well as his ability to run inside slant routes.

“We’re going to have to keep guys in the passing lane and keep guys in the correct spots,” Cool said. “When we play 1-on-1 matchups we’re going to have to win those battles and, as usual, find ways to pressure the quarterback.”

A big theme in Kearney’s past two victories has been non-offensive touchdowns. Two special teams return touchdowns, a scoop-and-score fumble recovery, and two pick-sixes have given the Bearcats a special boost.

Cool credits this to players knowing their assignments and being in the right spots, and hopes it continues against Bellevue West.

Another key to slowing down the Bellevue West offensive attack is keeping the offense off the field as much as possible, by consistently gaining first downs on slow, grueling offensive drives.

Although attacking Bellevue West’s defense is no easy task, Cool and the Bearcats are up for the challenge.

“The linebackers are very aggressive on the run. Their secondary guys do a good job of playing man-to-man defense and safeties who can run in the alleys,” Cool said. “They’ve got the total package.”