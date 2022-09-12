Bearcats go 2-2 in own volleyball invitational

KEARNEY — Kearney High finished fourth in its own volleyball invitational Saturday, going 2-2 with wins over Scottsbluff and Omaha Westview.

The Bearcats had losses to Millard North and in the third-place game against Elkhorn North.

The Bearcats opened up at the crack of dawn with a 9 a.m. game against Scottsbluff. The first set in the best-of-three match was tight early, but Kearney pulled away in the middle and latter portions of the set, winning 25-19, then coasted to a 25-12 win in Set 2.

Avery Franzen led the Bearcats with 9 kills. Kiara Dutenhoffer and Emma Talbert added two apiece. Karsyn Worley topped the team with 13 digs, with Franzen adding nine. Elli Mehlin had 24 assists, the start of an excellent day for the senior.

“It’s exhausting to play that many games and then sit-play, and sit-play,” Kearney head coach Theisen Anderson said. “They did an excellent job of staying engaged and staying focused.”

Kearney then had an hour break, then was back in action against Millard North. The first set Kearney jumped off to a big lead, 6-1, and later 8-2. The Mustangs answered, tying the game at 12 and running up five more points for a 17-12 lead. Kearney fought back to make it 23-20 but couldn’t close the gap in a 25-22 Set 1 loss.

In the second set, it was Millard North who got off to the big start, staying up by three in the early portions of the set. Kearney jumped back to tie at 11, then a key run jumped the Bearcats ahead 15-12, a lead they would not relinquish in the 25-20 win.

The third set had a similar story, with Millard North claiming an 11-6 lead. Kearney tied the game at 11, and the teams traded points until it was 16-15. Kearney appeared to go ahead 17-15 as Millard North pursued an errant pass and the whistle sounded.

However, the referee ruled the whistle was blown early, ordering a replay. The Mustangs took the point, and the momentum that came with it. A strong finish to the set helped Millard North to a 25-21 win.

“The ball was out of bounds, they called the ball early, we would’ve been up two.” Anderson said. “We competed hard, and our girls did everything right to win the game.”

Regardless of the controversial final outcome, the game was a competitive match against a tough opponent for the Bearcats. Franzen had 17 kills in the match and Mehlin had 29 assists. Sophie Vanderbeek, Mehlin and Addy Helmbrecht all had a team-high four blocks, and five Bearcats had double-digit digs.

Kearney put that game in the rear-view mirror and breezed past Westview in the final game of pool play. The Bearcats won two wire-to-wire sets, 25-9, 25-12.

The performance put Kearney in the third-place game against Elkhorn North. It was all Elkhorn North, with the Wolves jumping up 20-5 in the first set, before eventually ending it in a 25-12 game. In the latter set, the Wolves started with an 8-1 run en route to a 25-13 win.

“We competed like I hadn’t seen before, so regardless of going 2-2, we went in the right direction,” Anderson said. “They have a little bit of fire now.”

The Bearcats will be at home again Tuesday, hosting Columbus.