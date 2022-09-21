Bearcats get by Lincoln High in four sets

KEARNEY — Kearney High picked the right time to get in the right rotation.

After losing the first set to Lincoln High, 25-19, Tuesday night, the Bearcats mustered strong finishes in the next three sets to win 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, in a battle of Class A teams that entered the match with identical 6-7 records.

"It was a great win for us," KHS coach Theison Anderson said. "Lincoln High has a real solid team. I think they play a lot of good teams on their schedule so their record doesn't reflect as good as they are."

The Links came out swinging, leading most of the first set. They had 14 kills to Kearney's eight and outscored the Bearcats 7-2 after the score was 18-17.

"It's almost like the girls need a wake-up call of, you know, this team is good. Even though I tell them we should go into every game assuming the team is good ... it takes us a minute to get going. It's a little bit frustrating for me, but I keep working on it," Anderson said.

As much as Lincoln High dominated the first set, Kearney took charge of the second set, never trailing after breaking an 11-11 tie.

The breaking point came when KHS junior Avery Franzen went back to serve. By the time she got done, Kearney led 20-12.

Franzen came to the service rotation at a key time in the third set with the score tied at 19. She gave up the serve with Kearney leading by four. Franzen finished with five ace serves to go with her team-leading 14 kills.

"Avery's an exceptional server. Her ball goes low, right over the net and floats hard. It typically keeps teams out of system for us, and then we have a big front row in that rotation as well," Anderson said. "Kiara Dutenhoffer played well on the outside tonight, which gives us another additional arm. So yeah, it's a great rotation for us."

Dutenhoffer finished with 10 kills while Sophie Vanderbeek had five kills and four blocks. Addison Hemelbrecht had four kills and four blocks.

Kearney finished with 40 kills but the Links had 44. The differences came in the blocks where Kearney had an 11-4 advantage and in attack errors where the Links had 33 to Kearney's 25.

This weekend, Kearney heads to the Seaman's Invitational in Topeka, Kansas, where the Bearcats will face a slate of Kansas teams.

"We love it. We enjoy going and playing anybody that we don't play or see, you know, two or three or four times a season. So we really enjoy getting out and playing different teams," Anderson said.