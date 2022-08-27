Bearcats eighth, Broken Bow fourth, in premier golf meet at Meadowlark

KEARNEY — Kearney High finished eighth in the 14-team Kearney High Invitational golf tournament at Meadowlark Hills Golf Course.

The Tournament included 10 teams that qualified for last year’s state tournaments, including the defending Class A and Class B champions and runners-up.

Lincoln East, last year’s Class A runner-up edged defending state champion Lincoln Southwest by four strokes, posting a 319 score. Scottsbluff, last year’s Class B runner-up shot a 324 to finish third while Broken Bow, the defending Class B champion, was fourth at 352.

Individually, defending Class A state champion Nicole Kolbas of Lincoln Pius X won a playoff with North Platte’s Karsen Morrison for medalist honors. Both shot 71.

Lauren Lydiatt turned in Kearney’s lowest score, posting a 91 to tie for 26th. Kaylee White followed with a 95, while Addi Peterson shot a 97, Morgan Dowhy a 98 and Olvia James a 100.

Kearney High Inv. At Meadowlark Hills

Team Scores — 1, Lincoln East 319. 2, Lincoln Southeast 323. 3, Scottsbluff 324. 4, Broken Bow 352. 5, North Platte 354. 6, Elkhorn South 371. 7, Lincoln Pius X 376. 8, Kearney 381. 9, Columbus 393. 10, Norfolk 402. 11, Lincoln Northeast 403. 12, Fremont 419. 13, Grand Island 444. Kearney JV 447.

Top 15 Individuals — 1, Nicole Kolbas, LPX, 71. 2, Karsen Morrison, NP, 71. 3, Sarah Lasso, COL, 74. 4, Nielli Heinold, SB, 77. 5, Elly Honnens, LE, 77. 6, Camryn Johnson, BB, 78. 8, Eden Larson, LSW, 79. 9, Isabella Elgert, LE, 79. 10, Anna Kelley, SB, 79. 11, Avery Van Horn, LPX, 81. 12, Ansley Giesselmann, FRE, 81. 13, Lauryn Ball, LSW, 82. 14, Hailey Bayne, LE, 82. 15, Hailey Kenkel, GI, 83.