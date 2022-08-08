Arkansas native competing in Senior Olympics in Kearney, around the country

KEARNEY — Mike Weeks had a lot of senior moments this weekend.

The 66-year-old from Batesville, Arkansas, traveled to Kearney to compete in the Nebraska Senior Games and add to his collection of Senior Games medals that has reached 330.

“I have a lifetime goal of 1,000 senior medals,” Weeks said. “The way it’s set up here with swimming and everything, I can accumulate quite a few medals in a weekend’s time. This event is just very well organized and for me it goes Thursday, Friday, Saturday and then I can go home. That’s the big push to come here.”

Weeks has now competed in 12 states and has plans of more to come .

Throughout the course of August, Weeks will be traveling to Minnesota and then North Dakota to compete in Senior Games. He will travel south in September to compete in the Louisiana Senior Games and will remain at home in October to participate in the Arkansas Senior Games.

At the Nebraska Senior Games, Weeks was involved in a plethora of events including golf, disc golf, track and field, the predictor walk, badminton, racquetball, swimming and cornhole.

In total, he earned 28 medals throughout the week. Eleven of those medals were first place, 12 were second place and five were third place. Sixteen of Weeks’ medals came from swimming.

While Weeks played all of the sports that are familiar to him, he added in a couple that he had never tried before.

“I did badminton, which was my first time playing and it was great,” Weeks said. “Racquetball, I’m no good at. So I’ll have to think about that one again… I’ve always played things like golf and softball through the summertime. Golf is probably my favorite sport.”

While the Senior Games take place all over the country, the atmosphere never changes.

“We’re all for each other,” Weeks said. “They’re all pumping each other up and congratulating each other. It’s very rare that you’ll hear somebody trash talk, it just doesn’t happen. That’s one of the bigger reasons I do Senior Olympics.”

Weeks is a member of the staff at the Arkansas Senior Games and helps with golf, swimming and track and field.

While he doesn’t know how many more years he will continue competing in the Senior Games, Weeks has cherished every second of it. Not only have the Games helped him improve his physical health, but they’ve also given him something to look forward to and work for.

“It keeps me in shape,” he said. “I’m always looking forward to the next event, training for it, trying to get better and always trying to lose weight. From that perspective, it’s just good, fun and healthy exercise where I’m always trying to improve. It always keeps you moving and there’s always a goal out there to keep moving toward.”