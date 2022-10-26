Amherst wins subdistrict final, will play Saturday for chance at state tournament

AMHERST — Amherst swept Centura 26-24, 25-15, 25-18 in the C2-9 Subdistrict final Tuesday night to earn a spot in Saturday’s district finals.

Amherst’s opponent and other details of the match will be announced Thursday.

The Broncos (25-6) nearly lost control of the first set, but regained composure to get the 2-point win.

With Amherst leading 17-11, the Centurions (25-6) scored nine straight points to take a 20-17 lead. The Broncos didn’t surrender, scoring nine of the last 13 points.

“We just tell our kids to focus, play our game and we really thought they did,” Amherst coach Jonie Fader said. “I thought they had a smart game every play. They battled and that’s been something we’re working on is playing that emotional and mental game. We just felt like tonight they had a complete game.”

Five-foot-8 junior Hannah Herrick hammered home the kill that gave Amherst the first-set win and the momentum carried forward.

“Hannah Herrick always plays well, but I really thought that she played with way more confidence tonight,” Fader said. “Saryn Prickett also used her shots well on the pin. Setters put the ball where they needed and I thought our front row terminated the ball when they needed to tonight, so we were proud of that.”

After snatching the first set away from the Centurions, the Broncos rolled in the final two sets, finishing the second set on a 13-3 run and the final set on a 10-2 run.

Coming off losses to Overton and Gothenburg, Amherst needed to regroup in subdistricts. That’s exactly what the team did with the wins over Wood River and Centura.

“It’s a big win coming off of two losses,” Fader said. “That was pretty emotionally hard on the kids. Our kids learned a ton from those games, so that’s what we take away from those losses. It was nice to have them come back mentally, pick up two wins and now we just hope that we can maintain that new level of the game.”

Centura also will advance to the district final on Saturday with winning teams advancing to the state tournament. Amherst is bidding for its third straight state tournament appearance.

“We just have to keep playing at the level that we saw tonight,” Fader said. “It’ll be a big game on Saturday. They’re hungry to get back to state and kind of feel like they have some unfinished business down there. The teams get really good because it’s postseason and everybody’s playing. We expect them to have complete games again. They’ve been having great practices, they felt the pain of those losses and they’re using it to move forward.”