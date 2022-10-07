Amherst wins both matches in home triangular

AMHERST — Amherst came away with a pair of victories in its home triangular Thursday night with Axtell and Pleasanton.

After losing the first set to Axtell 23-25, the Broncos (21-4) dominated the Wildcats 25-16, 25-15 and then 25-21, 25-17 against Pleasanton.

“We had a great game Tuesday and we knew tonight would be a little off because it’s homecoming,” Amherst coach Jonie Fader said. “They found a way to win, so I’m proud of them for that. They’ve really been working on the emotional aspect of the game. I was just so proud of them the way they came back, especially after homecoming week.”

After winning the first set versus the Broncos, Axtell took a 3-0 lead in the second set. Amherst didn’t waver, quickly coming back and tying the score at 11. From there, Amherst went on a 14-5 run to take the second set 25-16.

With the momentum on their side, the Broncos ran away with the third set to get the 2-1 victory over the Wildcats.

Hannah Herrick and Saryn Prickett provided the offensive firepower for the Broncos with 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Kayten Hagan served up four ace serves while Katy Prickett had three.

Herrick also had four blocks while Lucy Van Ranken had three.

Lexie Eckhoff led the Wildcats with 12 kills.

In its second match of the night versus Pleasanton, Amherst went up 21-16. The Bulldogs went on a 4-0 run to cut the deficit to one, but the Broncos ended up scoring four of the next five points to take the first set.

Once again, Amherst took complete control of the match in the second set.

Herrick dominated play at the net with 16 kills. Katy Prickett added nine kills.

Regan Weisdorfer had 11 of Pleasanton’s 17 kills.

Two wins were big for the Broncos, coming off of a close, five-set loss to Kearney Catholic. Even though they fell to the Stars, the tough competition helped set the team up for success.

“Even though we lost by the scoreboard against Kearney Catholic, it was a success to us,” Fader said. “That was our first five-set match and the kids competed. You have a few runs of some unforced errors here and there, but we were just super proud of how they competed. We had been working on some things in practice and it was delightful to see them put it into the game. Even though we lost by the scoreboard, we thought Tuesday was a success for the kids.”

Now heading into conference tournament play, the Broncos’ schedule is only going to become more challenging. As the season winds down, power points are going to become more and more important.

“It really helps us in power points because we got a 50 and a 47 and we need to keep building them up because we have Centura in our district,” Fader said. “Hopefully three games next week, so we get to rest over the weekend. It really comes down to determination when you have this many tough games in a row. Our kids have been working hard in that area of their game, so we’ll see.”

Amherst will host one half of the FKC Tournament bracket on Monday.

In the third game of Thursday’s triangular, Axtell (18-6) swept Pleasanton 25-18, 25-19 with Eckhoff delivering 14 kills for Axtell. Weisdorfer led Pleasanton (11-8) with six kills and two blocks.

Axtell and Pleasanton will square off again Monday in the FKC Tournament matches at Overton.