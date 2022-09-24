Amherst spoils Kearney Catholic homecoming with 34-7 win

KEARNEY — On Homecoming night at Kearney Catholic, Amherst came onto Miles field and dominated. The Broncos fired on all cylinders, winning 34-7.

The Stars (3-2) committed six turnovers with four interceptions and two fumbles, leading to their downfall.

“When you start losing the turnover battle and when it happens on back-to-back possessions deep in your own territory, I don’t care who you are, it’s hard to recover from those,” said KCHS coach Rashawn Harvey. “I think they capitalized and scored on about every one of them tonight. Turnovers are a big factor.”

The first costly interception came in the second quarter when Stars quarterback Carson Murphy was picked off on a deflected screen pass. Amherst defensive lineman Brody Bogard nearly had a pick six, but was tackled by Jacob Lowe at the Kearney Catholic 27-yard line.

On the ensuing play, Christian Wick ran in a 27-yard touchdown to put the Broncos up 7-0 with 11:41 remaining in the half.

KCHS was in Amherst territory on its following drive, but another interception gave the Broncos the ball. Once again, the group took advantage with a 5-yard play-action touchdown pass from Reilly Fisher to Tayje Hadwiger.

Amherst attempted a fake extra point attempt with Fisher rolling out to the right, but he didn’t quite reach the pylon, leaving the team’s lead at 13-0 entering halftime.

In the second half, Amherst took advantage of two fumbles and a turnover on downs from KCHS, extending its lead to 34-0 with 7:35 remaining.

The Stars scored on a 76-yard touchdown pass from Murphy to Lowe with 7:14 left, but it was too little too late.

“Amherst was just more physical than us tonight,” Harvey said. “They executed better than us tonight and deserved to win the football game. We sputtered throughout the entire game, really couldn’t get any momentum and couldn’t establish a run or passing game. We just have to get more disciplined in what we do and we have to be more physical.”

After starting the season 0-3, the Broncos have won two straight after defeating Doniphan-Trumbull 46-14 last week.

“I think we’re hitting our stride right now,” Amherst coach Faron Klingelhoefer said. “We’re as healthy as we’ve been for probably my entire time as head coach at Amherst. We have a fun group of kids that are jelling right now and loving the game of football. We just need to keep getting better week in and week out and we will see how this season finishes up.”

Amherst will travel to Ord next week to play the 4-1 Chanticleers, who are coming off a 46-7 win over Gibbon.

“I’m really proud of the boys,” Klingelhoefer said. “I kind of knew that we had that in us, we just hadn’t done it. We hadn’t played well enough to win those games in the first three weeks. We have something going right now, the boys are having fun playing the game and I’m just really proud of them.”

The Stars will have a tough matchup next Friday, traveling to Hastings to play St. Cecilia (5-0). While the Kearney Catholic has lost two of its last three games, the team is hoping to bounce back at the Bluehawks.

“We have to do the little things,” Harvey said. “Yeah, we have a young team, but young has to go out the window at some point when you’re going to be coming into your sixth game. Guys have to grow, develop and be ready to play football each week.”