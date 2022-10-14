Abigail Burger leads Kearney High girls to district cross country title

Kearney High’s Abigail Burger claimed the gold medal Thursday at the A-4 District cross country meet, leading the Bearcats to the team title as they qualified for next week’s state meet at the Kearney Country Club.

Freshman Claire Karjalainen and junior Sam Stava joined Burger in the top 10 as Kearney scored 52 points to beat Millard West and Papillion-La Vista South by one point.

Burger ran the 5,000-meter course in Norfolk in 10 minutes, 29.24 seconds to beat Millard West’s Isabelle Hartnett by more than four seconds. Karjalainen finished fourth in 19:43.39 while Stava was 10th in 20:33.90.

Omaha Marian finished 40 points behind the Wildcats and Titans, not challenging for the state meet spot as the top three teams and top 15 individuals in each district meet, in all four classes, qualified for the state meet.

Eight other teams from the Hub Territory, including the Kearney Catholic girls, earned state meet spots with Lexington boys, Holdrege boys, Axtell boys and Minden girls winning district championships.

Individually, Lexington’s Oscar Oscar Aguado-Mendez and Minden’s Jessie Hurt joined Burger as district champions.

Aguado-Mendez led a 1-2-3-4 Lexington sweep with Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Miguel Cruz-Mendoza and Jayden Ureste completing the sweep for the Class B defending champions.

Lexington’s girls also qualified as a team, finishing third in the district meet.

Other Hub Territory teams qualifying were Bertrand/Loomis boys and Elm Creek and Ravenna girls in Class D.