A life-changing experience: The 2012 Little League World Series

Editor’s Note: This is the second in a series of stories about the 2012 Kearney Little League baseball team, which was the first team from Nebraska to play in the Little League World Series.

KEARNEY - Making it to the 2012 Little League World Series was like nothing the players from Kearney had ever been exposed to before.

Now looking back on the experience, it’s easy to see just how impactful it was on their lives.

One of the biggest inspirations came from the Lugazi Little League team from Uganda.

“Being able to meet and interact with kids who had different lifestyles from all around the world was eye opening for a 12-year-old,” Brett Kaiser said. “I remember the kids from Uganda only having a few pairs of clothes when they got there, and some of them preferred to play baseball with bare feet because they weren’t used to having cleats. They were the happiest and friendliest team there. I learned a lot from those kids and their outlook on life.”

At the start of the season, the coaching staff expressed a hefty goal for the team. It was the jumping-off point for their future success. While it may have felt like a long shot, the players took it to heart.

“At our first practice, we told them the goal was to win the Little League World Series, but none of them ever dreamt of playing baseball inside Lamade Stadium while the whole state of Nebraska cheered them on,” head coach Brad Wegner said. “That experience gave them the confidence to really dream big, and many of them took chances that I don’t think they would have without it.”

Wegner, along with assistant coaches Monte Dakan and Todd Herges, each had a son on the team. This has made the experience even more special looking back on it 10 years later.

“Having this experience with Christian was amazing,” Monte Dakan said. “I think about all that he was able to experience at such a young age, most things people will never experience in their lives. Playing live on ESPN, having your picture in Time Magazine, sometimes it still seems unreal.”

For most of the players, the journey to the Little League World Series taught them life lessons that they still apply today.

“Looking back, I think this experience taught me that if you work hard, you can accomplish a lot more than you think,” Nathan Murray said. “Historically, the odds were against a team from Nebraska making it to the Little League World Series. A special group of friends and coaches put in the work to get it done. That mentality and work ethic is something I can apply to my personal life today.”

Many of the athletes went on to play sports in college. All that they learned on their trip to the Little League World Series aided them in reaching their goal.

“From a baseball perspective, I think that it deepened my love for the game,” Jared Wegner said. “Playing in front of fans like that was such a cool experience, and I wanted to see where the game could take me. It started a dream of mine to play at the highest level in college baseball and hopefully get a shot to professionally.”

For Matt Masker, a quarterback at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, playing on such a large stage as a 12-year-old allowed him to be mentally prepared for the outside responsibilities that come with playing at a higher level.

“I remember when entering into college and playing in front of big crowds, I had this feeling like I have been here before, even though I hadn’t,” Masker said. “I had been, but just in a very different scene playing baseball. Also, when I got into college, a lot of young kids would approach me and ask for autographs and pictures, which also wasn’t a foreign concept. It is funny to think about, but this is what people would do to us while playing in the Little League World Series.”

Going to the LLWS is something the Kearney players and coaches will never forget, and it is an experience that changed their lives.

“These kids are all strong,” Dakan said. “You have to remember we left Kearney the last week in July and didn’t come home until the last week in August. They may have spent time with their parents a handful of times during that month. They met famous people and had experiences that most people will never have in a lifetime. They made their mark on this town and on the world.”

“They will always be the boys of summer, the first team to ever make it to the Little League World Series from Nebraska, and no one can ever take that away.”