8 Hub Territory volleyball teams in district finals

KEARNEY — Eight Hub Territory volleyball teams have advanced to the district finals scheduled for Saturday.

Amherst, Axtell, Shelton, S-E-M and Overton won their subdistrict finals on Tuesday to advance while Minden, Kearney Catholic and Pleasanton earned wild cards.

In Class C1, Ord travels to second-seeded Minden for a 1 p.m. game and Ogallala comes to Kearney Catholic for a 1 p.m. game.

In Class C2, Amherst, the seventh seed, hosts Palmyra, the 10th seed, at 1:30 p.m.

In Class D1, Pleasanton travels to Maywood to play third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center at 2 p.m. Sixth-seeded S-E-M will host Elgin Public/Pope John at 4 p.m. And 10th-seeded Axtell travels to Albion to play seventh-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic.

In Class D2, Overton is the second seed and will play Leyton at 2 p.m. in Sutherland while Shelton, the No. 4 seed, hosts High Plains Community at 1 p.m.

Teams more than 180 miles apart are required to play at a central location. Games in the Hub Territory include: Norfolk Christian vs. South Platte at Kearney Catholic at 4 p.m. and Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Hay Springs at Litchfield at 3 p.m.