 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

8 Hub Territory volleyball teams in district finals

  • 0
Amherst vs. Centura volleyball (12 of 25) X Josie Loshonkohl, Kalyn Killin and Grace John (14).jpg

Josie Loshonkohl, red, and Kalyn Killin dig a short serve as teammate Grace John (14) watches in a three-set win over Centura at their subdistrict final Tuesday night at Amherst.

 ERIKA PRITCHARD, KEARNEY HUB

KEARNEY — Eight Hub Territory volleyball teams have advanced to the district finals scheduled for Saturday.

Amherst, Axtell, Shelton, S-E-M and Overton won their subdistrict finals on Tuesday to advance while Minden, Kearney Catholic and Pleasanton earned wild cards.

In Class C1, Ord travels to second-seeded Minden for a 1 p.m. game and Ogallala comes to Kearney Catholic for a 1 p.m. game.

In Class C2, Amherst, the seventh seed, hosts Palmyra, the 10th seed, at 1:30 p.m.

In Class D1, Pleasanton travels to Maywood to play third-seeded Maywood-Hayes Center at 2 p.m. Sixth-seeded S-E-M will host Elgin Public/Pope John at 4 p.m. And 10th-seeded Axtell travels to Albion to play seventh-seeded Hartington Cedar Catholic.

In Class D2, Overton is the second seed and will play Leyton at 2 p.m. in Sutherland while Shelton, the No. 4 seed, hosts High Plains Community at 1 p.m.

People are also reading…

Teams more than 180 miles apart are required to play at a central location. Games in the Hub Territory include: Norfolk Christian vs. South Platte at Kearney Catholic at 4 p.m. and Falls City Sacred Heart vs. Hay Springs at Litchfield at 3 p.m.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Prep Extra Podcast: Our state football predictions

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News