2-A-Days: Wilcox-Hildreth returns all skill position players

WILCOX — With a bye in Week 1, four Thursday night games and a pair of Friday afternoon games, calling the Wilcox-Hildreth Falcons Friday-night heroes doesn’t really apply.

But the Falcons will shine at their other times.

Wilcox-Hildreth returns four starters from last year’s 4-4 team, including three players with all-district, all-state honors. That gives Wilcox-Hildreth a solid start for another six-man season.

“Our biggest strength for the upcoming season will be with our skill position players we return all of our skill position players from the previous season,” coach Cody Whispkey said.

The list starts with junior running back Gaige Ritner, who earned second-team all-state honors last year. His younger brother, Graiden, filled the other running back position as a freshman.

Junior Grayson Sheen earned all-district honors playing quarterback and center/defensive lineman Chase Casper, also a junior, also earned all-district honors.

Other returning lettermen are junior Lucas Linden, sophomore Eli Pistulka, sophomore Gavin Patterson, sophomore Dagan Ortgiesen and sophomore Mason Johnson.

Freshmen round out the rest of the roster.

“Being able to stay healthy will be crucial to our success this season as we have tough district opponents in S-E-M, Red Cloud and Franklin as well as 6-man newcomer Shelton” Whipkey said.

Wilcox-Hildreth opens the season Sept. 1 at Southwest.

VOLLEYBALL

After graduating only two seniors, the Wilcox-Hildreth volleyball team is poised to improve on last year’s 6-20 record.

At the top of the list is senior Sarah Jensen, who led the team in kills, blocks and hitting efficiency last year.

Also back is setter Cara Bunger, who earned the job as a freshman last season.

Other returning letter winners are senior Claire Ortgiesen, senior Emma Donley, junior Makayla Johnson, junior Addison Overonhalser, sophomore Katelyn Bunger and sophomore Madison Bunger.

CROSS COUNTRY

Wilcox-Hildreth qualified two runners for the state cross country meet last year including sophomore Micah Johnson, who returns to lead the team this year.

“We had a good year last year and looking to grow on that success,” coach Dustin Johnson said.

Sophomores Grant Henery and Spencer Jezbera are also back after earning letters last year and Johnson said another runner has joined the team as well as two girls.

“We’re hoping to send a few to state again and see the times improve” Johnson said.