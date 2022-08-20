2-A-Days: Star player greets new coach at Pleasanton

PLEASANTON — After 26 years, the Pleasanton Bulldogs opened football practice under the direction of a new coach.

Noah Pelan takes over for Ricci Westland, who stepped down as the Bulldogs’ head coach.

But Westland didn’t leave a bare cupboard.

Treven Wendt, last year’s Hub Territory 8-Man Player of the Year returns for his senior season. Wendt has amassed more than 5,000 all-purpose yards since entering the Pleasanton lineup as a freshman. Last year he ran for more than 1,200 yards despite injury problems that limited his playing time.

Pelan said the Bulldogs will rely on Wendt’s effective running to carry the team through the the early part of the season as the team adjusts to the new coach and new players.

Pleasanton returns four starters on offense and three starters on defense from last year’s 6-3 team.

Wendt, a linebacker on defense, and Luke Pawloski, a sophomore linebacker and offensive lineman, are the only two-way starters returning.

Other starters coming back on offense are senior lineman Blake Wilson and sophomore end Gavin Stark.

On defense, senior Kaden Keaschall returns to give the Bulldogs three returning starters at the linebacker position.

Other returning lettermen are junior Copeland Carstens, sophomore Weston Loeffelholz and sophomore Ryeland Kingston.

Pelan said the Bulldogs are “hoping to improve with every practice and be playing our best ball at the end of the season.”

Pleasanton, one of two Class D1 8-man teams in the region, opens the season Aug. 26 at home against Hi-Line.

VOLLEYBALL

Pleasanton’s run of Fort Kearny Conference championships ended last year, but the Bulldogs hope to still be in contention after finishing third in the conference tournament last year.

Pleasanton returns six letter winners from last year’s 17-13 team and still has a fair amount of firepower despite All-FKC middle blocker Chelsea Fisher’s graduation.

At the top of the list of returnees is outside hitter Regan Weisdorfer, a 5-7 senior who scored 267 kills last year. She is matched up with setter Shyann Hollingsworth, who also stands 5-7, and was credited with nearly 700 assists.

Other returning letter winners are senior outside hitter Sarah Loeffelholz, junior outside hitter Natalie Rasmussen, junior libero/outside hitter Jaycee Flood, and junior right-side hitter Lauren Smith.

Pleasanton opens the season at home against Wilcox-Hildreth on Aug. 27.