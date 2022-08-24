2-A-Days: Shelton girls hungry to get to state

SHELTON — The Shelton girls made it to the big stage in March, playing in the state championship game at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

That didn't completely wash away the disappointment the Bulldogs went through in volleyball when they suffered a heart-breaking loss to B-D-S in the district final and ended the year with a 29-3 record.

"We really wanted to make it to state last year and that was kind of the expectation, so having that loss was hard for a long time. It kind of fueled us this summer," said 5-11 senior outside hitter Dru Niemack.

Niemack was second in Class D1 with 515 kills last year, and senior setter MaKenna Willis, a four-year starter, was fifth in Class D1 with 845 assists.

Willis has some other familiar hitters to feed the ball — senior middle hitter Sidney Gegg, senior middle hitter Emmilly Berglund and senior outside hitter Halie Clark. Senior libero Alia Gomez returns the favor, passing the ball to Willis.

"We have a great group of senior leaders this year and a strong incoming class of freshmen, and I anticipate a lot of success for many years to come," third-year coach Alie Kropp said.

But the focus is on the here and now.

"We know this is our last year playing together," Willis said.

There's no doubt the team is hungry to get to the state tournament. They've put in a busy summer, attending to a lot of camps, grinding hard in the weight room, playing in summer tournaments and working on the fundamentals.

They're also making the most of their state basketball tournament experience.

"We went into basketball thinking, 'Let's make it to state. Let's make it far and let's do our best,' and we ended up going farther than we thought possible," Niemack said. "It shows we can do the same thing in volleyball if we dig down and work hard."

Shelton opens the season Thursday playing host to Nebraska Christian.

FOOTBALL

The Shelton football team knows it faces a learning curve this fall. From 8-man three years ago, followed by two years of 11-man while combined with Wood River and now into 6-man, the Bulldogs have seen a lot of changes.

"They’ve played a lot of talented teams but this is going to be a new challenge for us," coach Ryan Province said.

Province has good numbers on the team but, with a couple exceptions, they're young and inexperienced.

Seniors Quinn Cheney and Sam Stewart have a combined five years of starting experience. Cheney will be Shelton's all-purpose player, while Stewart will play center and nose tackle.

Others who lettered at Wood River are Dylan Kenton, Ben Myers, Will Stewart and Pedro Urbina. They've honed their skills playing the likes of Kearney Catholic, Adams Central, Cozad and St. Paul.

But they're sophomores. In fact, all but four players on the roster are freshmen or sophomores.

The Bulldogs also lack winning experience, at least on the football field. Province hopes he can change that based on the Bulldogs' basketball, wrestling and track success.

"We’re successful about every which way you look. I actually told the boys, ‘Why not football?’ … We have a lot of talented athletes, we really do. It’s their job to go out there and showcase that," he said.

Shelton opens the season Thursday at Elba.

CROSS COUNTRY

Shelton cross country coach Matt Walter has hopes he'll have two teams to steer through the state cross country meet.

Two runners are back from last year's boys team that finished 13th at the state meet. On the girls side, Mayte Meza returns after qualifying for state meets in cross country, basketball and track.

"Mayte Meza is bound to do some great things this year. She has put in a lot of miles and is an extremely hard worker," Walter said.

Fellow senior Skyler Summers almost made it to state last year in a loaded district, add in returning letter winner Kiersten Bennett, and the foundation is there.

For the boys, senior Xavier Hellerich and sophomore Harper Thober were on last year's team that placed 13th at state.

Hellerich "has been out since he was a seventh grader and has qualified for state all three years thus far. He is coming off basic training for the military and I believe he will be ready to go," Walter said. "Our boys team is young. We lost some major contributors to graduation and football, but our youth, if they come into form, will make us a player late in the year."