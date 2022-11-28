2-a-Days: Shelton basketball teams hope to return to state tournament

SHELTON — The 2021-22 basketball season was one to remember for the Shelton Bulldogs.

Both teams qualified for the state tournament, the girls making their first-ever appearance and the boys making their third appearance since 1928.

And the girls brought home the Class D1 runner-up trophy.

To move up to the top of the podium doesn’t seem to be a giant step.

Now in Class D2, the Bulldogs, who were 27-2 last year, return eight players who started at one time or another. Most of them gained additional state tournament experience during the volleyball season with the Bulldogs reached the semifinals and claimed the third-place trophy.

“Expectations are very high for the 2022-23 season,” coach Jeff Thober said. “With the work the girls have put in during the offseason, mixed with their experience, we will be a much-improved team. Obviously the ultimate goal is a state championship, but to get there we have to take it one game at a time.

“Our focus will be to improve every day and win our next game.”

Makenna Willis, a 5-7 guard, is one of nine seniors on the Shelton roster and the leading scorer on last year’s team. She averaged 13.6 points and 4.5 assists per game while earning all-state honors.

Senior Emmi Berglund, a 5-8 post player, averaged 8.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game while the trio of 5-9 post Dru Niemack, 5-5 guard Alia Gomez and 5-4 guard Mayte Meza averaged more than six points per game. Niemack was the leading rebounder, collecting six per game.

Other veterans are 5-6 senior guard Halie Clark, 6-0 senior post Sidney Gegg and 5-5 junior guard Addison Burr.

Boys basketball

The Shelton boys basketball team will look very similar to the 19-7 squad that reached the state tournament for the first time since 1995.

“We will have the mindset that we want to get back to Lincoln,” said coach Will Reutzel, who is entering his second year with the Bulldogs. “We have a solid schedule that should prepare us for sub-district, district finals and hopefully state tournament competition.”

Three starters return — 6-0 senior guard Quinn Cheney, 6-2 junior guard Riley Bombeck and 6-2 junior guard Ashton Simmons. Bombeck averaged 15.2 points per game last year while Simmons added 14.7 points per game. Bombeck also led the team in rebounding (5.3).

“We will be returning our three leading scorers and I believe that we have strong guards that will continue to lead our team on the court, not just in scoring but in their playmaking, defensive toughness and overall leadership,” Reutzel said. “We have roles to fill with our post game after four seniors graduated that played those positions. I think that we have a few guys that are ready to step in and fill the roles for our inside game.”

Other returning lettermen for the Bulldogs are 5-10 senior guard Will Roe, 5-10 senior post Jamesyn Thober, 5-10 junior post Luke Gillming, 5-9 junior guard Gerry Romero, 5-11 sophomore post Ben Myers, 5-10 sophomore guard Dylan Kenton and 5-4 sophomore guard Harper Thober.

Wrestling

The Shelton wrestling team is winning the numbers game.

“We are going to get our numbers back to where we are used to having after having a few seasons of low numbers,” said fifth-year coach Tanner Hawks. “Although we will have numbers, we will be very young and have some growing pains.”

The roster includes one senior, one junior, four sophomores and four freshmen.

Sam Stewart is the senior, wrestling at 285 pounds. Junior Sebastian Sauceda is the lone returning state qualifier. He went through the season undefeated until losing in the semifinals at 106 pounds. He came back to claim the third-place medal, finishing with a 36-1 record.

“We have good leadership with our two upperclassmen. We are going to lean on Sebastian for his experience and Sam his ability to lead the room,” Hawks said.