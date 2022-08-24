2-A-Days: S-E-M hopes to build on last year's success

SUMNER — The S-E-M volleyball team reached new heights last year. For the first time in more than 30 years, the Mustangs reached the Fort Kearny Conference volleyball tournament finals

They also reached the subdistrict final and district final … and lost to Overton in all three matches.

Overton drops to Class D2 this year and the Mustangs face the challenge of losing six players who played key roles in last year’s 23-8 team.

“We have one returning starter, Mikah O’Neill. She is a very well-rounded player both offensively and defensively,” said Coach Tammy Kenton, who will share head coaching duties this year with Missy Freeman. “(O’Neill) loves the game of volleyball and is constantly working to improve her game.”

O’Neill was first-team all-conference and among the region’s leaders at the net.

Other returning letter winners for the Mustangs are 5-8 senior outside hitter Dani Claflin, 5-10 junior outside/middle hitter Jana Claflin, 5-10 junior outside/middle Cayleigh Jackson and sophomore setter Katie Reiter.

“We have a couple freshmen (5-6 hitter Taryn Arbuthnot and 5-6 hitter Jaycelyn Hoos) that worked extremely hard in the off-season that could see a significant amount of playing time,” Kenton said.

The Mustangs open the season Thursday at home against Gibbon.

FOOTBALL

S-E-M put together a 5-4 season and a playoff appearance on the backs of many underclassmen last season.

And they’re back for more this year.

First-year coach Shane Hrasky has one of the top passing combinations in 6-man football with twin brothers Noah and Kellen Eggleston.

Noah Eggleston threw for 1,632 yards and 30 touchdowns last year and led the team in rushing. Kellen Eggleston caught 43 passes for 782 yards and 13 touchdowns while being the team’s second-leading rusher. Other key returning players are end/punter Jason Guthard (26 catches, 541 yards, 9 TD), Creyton Line, Maddox Jones, Ryan Arbuthnot and Ethan Atkins. Atkins led the team in tackles, sacks and other defensive categories last season. The Mustangs open the season Thursday at Brady.

CROSS COUNTRY

The S-E-M cross country team may be short on numbers, but the Mustangs, particularly senior Josie Smith, have high ambitions.

“We return Josie Smith as our most experienced runner. She has another state qualification in her sights and hopes to gain some collegiate interest,” coach Erika Kappel said. “She spent much of her summer working on strength and shaving time off of her workouts.”

Smith is a two-time state qualifier. Others returning letter winners on the S-E-M cross country team are sophomore Clay Scoville and junior Nararre Plagmann.

A few new faces “look to make our team more competitive,” Kappel said.

S-E-M opens the season Thursday at the Burwell Invitaitonal.