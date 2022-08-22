2-A-days: Ravenna football has core to build around

KEARNEY — The Ravenna football team slogged through a rough season in 2021. The 1-7 record wasn't what anyone wanted.

To turn things around, coach Dan Bolling will rely on a handful of seniors and returning starters.

"We do return starters on both sides of the ball, but in order for us to be successful we are going to need our more inexperienced guys to step up and take on much bigger roles," he said. "We also need our upperclassmen to lead by example while also taking on more of a vocal leadership role."

The Bluejays return two key starters — quarterback Zach Lewandowski, who will be a three-year starter, and 6-3, 285-pound lineman Thomas Psota, who earned all-district honors last year.

They make up half of Ravenna's senior class.

"Our senior class is small but mighty and we need all of them to take the reins to guide us in the right direction," Bolling said.

Junior starters returning are 5-8, 165-pound running back Caden Larsen, 6-2, 215-pound offensive lineman Kaden Brodersen and 6-1, 175-pound junior linebacker Chase Rager.

Other lettermen in the fold are senior lineman Josh Abels (6-0, 215), sophomore running back/linebacker Grady Rasmussen (5-8, 150), junior running back/linebacker Carter Jasnoch, junior quarterback/defensive back Keaton Schirmer.

Ravenna opens the season Friday hosting Ansley/Litchfield.

VOLLEYBALL

The Ravenna volleyball team will be loaded with experience as last year's roster had just one senior.

"I’m really excited to coach this group of girls again this year," second-year coach Madison vanHousen said. "We have a lot of strengths within the group. We have a lot returning and a lot coming in. The girls have set goals for this year and I’m very excited to see them accomplish both team and individual goals."

Returning starters from last year's 9-20 team are senior outside hitter Kennedy Hurt, senior middle blocker Claire Coulter, senior libero Morgyn Fiddelke, senior outside hitter Tori Sklenar, sophomore setter/right-side hitter Kassidy Hurt, sophomore defensive specialist Kellie Huryta and sophomore setter/right-side hitter Reannon Siegel.

Ravenna opens the season Thursday, playing host to Central City.

CROSS COUNTRY

Ravenna returns only one state qualifier from last year, senior Angel Cruz. He will be joined on the boys team by senior Guy Bitz.

Returning letter winners on the girls team are senior Samantha Bursaw and sophomore Matti Lyions.

The Bluejays open the season Thursday at the St. Paul Invitational.