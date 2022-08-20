2-A-Days: Overton girls taking aim at state

OVERTON — The Overton girls are making plans for Lincoln in November.

The Eagles are on a state-tournament run, having qualified the last three years. They’re also on a Fort Kearny Conference run, having played in the conference tournament finals for six straight years.

They’re on another run, too, rolling through the Nebraska School Activities’ Association classifications. The Eagles completed in Class C2 in 2020, Class D1 in 2021 and this year they’ll be in Class D2.

With four starters back from last year’s 26-5 team that finished the year ranked No. 6 in Class D1, they’ll be a D2 favorite.

“We will build on the experience and tradition to help our team grow and improve,” said coach Hayley Ryan, who has been in charge of the program for 21 years and has 373 career victories.

The most experienced player is junior middle hitter JoLee Ryan, the coach’s daughter. The younger Ryan shredded the opposing defenses with a school-record 488 kills. She was first-team all-conference and led Class D1 in hitting efficiency. Ryan has been starting since she was a freshman.

Classmate Natalie Wood brings balance to the Overton attack. She was a third-team All-Fort Kearny Conference selection last year.

Also back are junior setter Ashlyn Florell and senior libero Ella Luther.

The Eagles have also added transfer Adysen McCarter from Elm Creek to the roster.

“Several players have experience and that will contribute to the success of the season,” Coach Ryan said. “We have added depth and have a large freshman class. ... Our younger players will need to learn and build from the upperclassman.”

FOOTBALL

The Overton Eagles haven’t grown up completely, but a junior class filled with 2-year starters is poised to take another step forward after going 3-5 last season.

“Our team looks to take the next step from being a young team to a team that is ready to compete with the top teams,” coach Marcus Harvey said. “Our junior class has been gaining experience since their freshman year, we are looking for the lessons learned and motivation from that experience to show in 2022.”

The Eagles return seven players who have started on offense and six who started on defense.

Two-way starters returning are junior linebacker/quarterback Braden Fleischman, junior safety/running back Will Kulhanek, junior linebacker/fullback Brendan McCarter, junior defensive tackle/running back Dylan Pooschke and sophomore tight end/safety Hayden Muirhead.

Senior guard Max Manzo and senior tight end Connor Shively started on offense, and junior safety Alex Banzhaf was a defense-only starter.

Kulhanek, a speedster, rushed for 757 yards last year and earned all-district honors.

Pooschke and Banzhaf earned all-district honors on defense and Manzo was the all-district kicker.

Fleischman “is extremely intelligent and possesses a calm leadership,” Harvey said. “Braden is very accurate with the football and with his size he is able to find his receiver if open. Towards the end of last season we were able to grow our passing game. I look forward to him with more experience and an upgraded passing system.”