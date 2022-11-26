2-a-Days: Overton girls eye repeating volleyball success

OVERTON — With the state runner-up finish in volleyball under their belts, the Overton girls have confidence and energy in abundance heading into the basketball season.

The Eagles went 19-7 last year under first-year head coach Janessa Bergman and they return four starters from that team and the key players from the volleyball team.

“We bring back a lot of experience with four returning starters. With a few newcomers that will fill in the roles left by our graduating seniors, we look to be extremely competitive,” Bergman said.

Five-foot-10 junior Natalie Wood is at the top of the list of returnees. She averaged 11.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game while earning All-Fort Kearny Conference first-team honors.

Sharing the post-position duties is 5-9 junior JoLee Ryan, who averaged 10.8 points and 8.5 rebounds per game. She was s econd-team All-FKC pick last year.

On the perimeter, 5-6 junior Ashlyn Florell and 5-2 senior Ella Luther return. Florell averaged 4.3 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while Luther averaged 4.3 points and a team-leading 2.0 assists per game.

Five-foot-3 junior guard Gracyn Luther rounds out Overton’s list of veteran players.

“We look to build on our strong post play with the play of our guards, specifically with speed and outside shooting. Being one game away from state last season has us focused and motivated to work toward that success again this season,” Bergman said.

Wrestling

The Overton wrestling team showed plenty of progress last season.

In spite of a lineup that relied heavily on freshmen, the Eagles went 3-4 in duals, qualified two for the state tournament and expanded participation.

Freshmen will play a key role again this year.

“We are still a young team looking to build on the foundation that we put together last year. With around 15-16 wrestlers we look to fill 10 or more weight classes,” third-year coach Michael Phelps said. “As the year progresses we will build toward the conference and district tournaments. Hopefully we will be a very competitive team and be able to send multiple athletes to the state tournament.”

The Eagles return one state qualifier from last year, junior Dylan Pooschke, who went 28-20.

Other returning lettermen are senior Austin Kennicutt, senior Dominic Kyle, sophomore Hayden Muirhead, sophomore Tripp Davenport, senior John Henry and sophomore Jose Gonzalez.

Girls Wrestling

Freshman Sydnie Brown gave Overton its first-ever girls wrestling district champion last year. She returns after putting together a 21-7 record and she just missed out on a medal, losing by one point in the heart-break round.

Boys Basketball

Overton returns five of the top seven scorers from last year’s 9-14 team but the two who graduated accounted for nearly 21 points per game.

Leading the list of returnees is junior Braden Fleischman, who averaged 11 points and 8.5 rebounds per game.

Other returnees are Senior Kaedan Wallace, junior Will Kuhlanek and junior Alex Banzhaf.