2-A-Days: Near-miss fuels Ansley/Litchfield football team

The Ansley/Litchfield Spartans needed to make one more play to make the Class D2 semifinals last year.

It left a sour taste in the mouths of the Spartans and was also the last game for a number of seniors.

Seventh-year head coach Kurt Kulhanek said his team will have “lots of new kinds starting, but they are tough and competitive and have very high expectations.”

Ansley/Litchfield has two players Kulhanek considers are all-state caliber: quarterback Leyton Rohde, who is a three-year starter, and lineman Karter Moore. Both are seniors poised to make their last run a successful one.

Rohde passed for 055 and 13 touchdowns in last year’s 8-3 season. Moore, a 5-foot-8-inches, 240-pound guard, helped pave the way for running back Cooper Slingsby to gain 1,214 yards. Slingsby is one of the key graduation losses for the Spartans.

Other returning starters are junior center Zach Loy (6-foot-1-inch, 190), junior linebacker Ashton Behmerwold (5-10, 185) and sophomore end Luke Bailey (6-1, 160).

Ansley/Litchfield opens the season on the road at Ravenna. Two of the Spartans’ next three games are on road as well, but they have only one road game after Sept. 16.

Volleyball

Ansley/Litchfield volleyball coach Jamee Smith has four reasons to believe the Spartans will improve on last year’s 15-15 record.

Four seniors with good maturity and vast collection of playing time will carry Smith through her fourth season as the Spartans’ head coach.

“They are also an intelligent group and will be able to help our newcomers adjust quickly,” Smith said.

Setter Katherine Paitz (5-5) will distribute the ball to senior hitters Kaylee Rohde (5-8), Mariah Brott (5-7) and Gradie Cunningham (5-7).

“Katherine Paitz is a tremendous setter and will lead the team along with Kaylee Rohde at middle. Both of these girls are versatile and girls the players can look to,” Smith said. “We have some good hitters, strong athletes and some new height, and we are excited to see what that will give the team.”

The Spartans will be road warriors with only four home matches on the schedule. The first is Sept. 22 against Ravenna.

Cross country

The cross country numbers have grown a little bit at Ansley/Litchfield.

Senior Jocelyn Ambriz ran alone last year and will be joined by a pair of freshmen, one boy and one girl, this season, and they have the potential to be really good runners down the road, according to coach Troy Schirmer.

Ansley/Litchfield opens the season Sept. 1 at the Gibbon Invitational.