2-A-Days: Minden is on the radar in all fall sports

MINDEN — The bark is back in the Minden Whippets.

The Minden volleyball team hit its stride at the end of last season, finishing 23-12 and winning the Southwest Conference.

With eight players who started at various positions last season, the Whippets are poised to make some noise in Class C2.

“We have some really nice pieces. The challenge will be putting all the pieced together to produce a high-quality team” fourth-year coach Julie Ratka said.

The list of returning starters includes senior middle hitter Sloane Beck, sophomore setter Mattie Kamery, senior libero Bailey Rogers, senior defensive specialist Keitan Bienhoff, senior outside hitter/defensive specialist Milly Jacobsen, senior hitter Kinsie Land, junior middle hitter Mariah Lemka and senior setter Halle Space.

Also returning is letter winner Aubree Bules, a sophomore defensive specialist.

Beck scored 233 kills and a .294 hitting efficiency last year.

Kamery had 36 ace serves and 401 set assists.

Rounding out the accolades, Rogers was the Kearney Hub All-Region team’s first-team defensive specialist.

“I’m really excited to see how our team comes together and develops throughout the season,” Ratka said.

FOOTBALLAfter nine straight losing seasons, the Minden football team celebrated a winning season last year, going 5-4.

With nine returning starters on offense and seven on defense, the Whippets enter this season with high hopes.

“We have a lot of experience coming back on both sides of the ball,” coach Jebb Hatch said. “We also have some underclassmen that show great promise and could be contributing on Friday nights.”

Two-way starters returning are senior wide receiver/defensive back Seth Hausermann (6-0, 165), senior quarterback/safety Carter Harsin (5-11, 165), senior tight end/defensive end Caden Bradley (6-3, 235), senior lineman Daulton Kuehn (6-0, 235), junior tight end/defensive end Brycen Schwenka (6-3, 210) and fullback/defensive lineman Austin Lutkemeier (6-0, 210).

Other returning starters on offense are junior lineman Daniel Eagle-Elk (5-11, 215) and senior lineman Nick Bendix (6-3, 260).

“One of the things we are most excited about is we return four of our offensive linemen and all four defensive linemen,” Hatch said.

Beyond the linemen, Harsin started alternating at quarterback two years ago and emerged last year as a dual threat rushing for 461 yards and passing for 821 yards. On defense, he led the team in pass break-ups.

Hausermann was last year’s leading receiver with 25 receptions.

“Replacing last year’s physical senior class will be a priority,” Hatch said. “With the returning senior class we have we feel like we will be able to do that. This group returns with a lot of leaders and experience under their belt.”

Minden opens the season Aug. 25 against Adams Central in a game that will set the tone for both teams.

CROSS COUNTRY

Last year, the Minden girls finished fifth in the state while competing without their best runner. They expect to do better this year.

“We have had a very successful summer of conditioning, probably one of the best we have had in quite some time,” coach Shawn Wheelock said. “We expect that this will be a very competitive team as we return everyone from last year along with a transfer that we hope will give us more depth.”

Minden won the Southwest Conference for the first time in 23 years and finished second at the district meet.

Leading the list of returnees is Jessie Hurt, who was injured in a car accident after the conference meet. Hurt had finished fourth at the state meet as a sophomore.

“Not having Jessie had an impact on our performance at Districts and State as it really shook up our program emotionally. We are just thankful that Jessie is healthy, happy and back at it for her senior season” Wheelock said.

Other runners coming back are senior Priscila Madriz, senior Alejandra Iniguez, senior Brenna Bules, junior Lindsey Rehtus, sophomore Hannah Donley and sophomore Larissa Labenz.

Senior Trinity Houchin, who ran for Axtell last year, joined the team over the summer.

“This will be a veteran team that has had a lot of success with high expectations for the upcoming season.. They have the physical ability to be very successful and we will work hard on developing the mental aspect of competing at a higher level” Wheelock said.

Minden’s boys finished 10th at last year’s state meet after winning the district meet and finishing second at the SWC.

Four seniors have graduated from last year’s team, but it should be contenders in the conference and district meets again.

Returning lettermen are seniors Kole Nielsen, Alex Brais and Alex Boudreau, and sophomores Sam Cederburg and Caden Jameson.

The Whippets will be aided by the addition of Tanner Gibb, a transfer from Gibbon who was 21st in the district meet last year.

SOFTBALL

The Minden softball team underwent a youth movement last year with five freshmen and only three seniors on the roster.

While the team went 9-20, the pieces are in place to turn things around this year.

Senior catcher/third baseman Lily Bloomfield returns after hitting .547 last season with four home runs and 23 RBIs, all team-leading numbers.

Sophomore Addison Klaubunde hit .380 and was the ace of the pitching staff.

Senior Sonny Sowles led the team with 15 stolen bases and was second with 30 hits.

Other underclassmen who played in a majority of the games were seniors Bailey Eckhardt and Cloee Johnson, junior Ellie Reichstein and sophomores Trinity Carr and Savanna Rogers.