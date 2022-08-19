2-A-Days: Lexington runners hope to stay on top

LEXINGTON — After years of chasing the state championship, the Lexington cross country team finally reached the top.

Now, it wants to stay there.

Coach Sam Jilka said this year’s team is more experienced than last year’s and has a “dedicated core group of runners excitedly approaching the 2022 season … wanting to continue to feed their hunger to see how they can improve their abilities and time results.”

Lexington has a deep stable of runners, including four who placed in the top 13 at last year’s state cross country meet.

Senior Oscar Aguado continues to head the team in leadership and performance. He placed seventh last year.

Junior Ian Salazar Molina returns after finishing eighth at last year’s state cross country meet. He followed that with gold medals in the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs at the state track meet, earning the Hub Territory Track Athlete of the Year award.

Senior Jayden Ureste claimed the 10th-place medal at state cross country last year while junior Miguel Cruz plaid 13th.

Other runners on the team with state meet experience are senior Kevin Parada and junior Laz Adame, who also had a successful track season resulting in a state meet medal.

In all, they have nine state cross country meets under their belts.

The Lexington girls are coming off a sixth-place finish at last year’s state meet but graduated their top two finishers.

“The Minutemaids will be relying on new leadership and need to continue to utilize past experience,” Jilka said. “The team will need to rely on some newcomers to assist in the team development but have some promising prospects.”

Juniors Susana Calmo and Maddy Armstrong and sophomores Yarely Simental and Yovana Contreras will be seeking a return to the state competition.

VOLLEYBALLFormer all-around Kearney Catholic and University of Nebraska at Kearney athlete Alie Prososki takes over the head coaching duties at Lexington, replacing Samantha Hammond, who has joined the Loper coaching staff.

Prososki was Hammond’s assistant coach last season and inherited a team that went 16-14 last season, reaching the District Final in Class B.

But Prososki faces a rebuilding task as only two starters return: Reese Kuecker, a 5-9 senior middle hitter and Laikyn Seim, a 5-9 junior outside hitter.

“Ths season we will have to look to different players to step up and fill roles from last season,” Prososki said. “Our team will have to replace seven seniors and will return two starters from last year, Reese Kuecker and Laikyn Seim. The team will took to them for their experience and leadership during practices and matches.”

“The younger players are eager to take on a bigger role this season and bring new energy to the team. We have a great foundation set from last year and we’ll be turning to those young players to contribute in our efforts to return to the district final.”

FOOTBALL

A schedule with several new opponents has the Lexington Minutemen excited for the upcoming football season.

Although long road trips in the two-year cycle to Scottsbluff and Gering remain, gone are destinations like Alliance and South Sioux City. On the schedule is an old rival, Cozad.

To tackle the new challenges, Lexington returns seven starters on offense and seven on defense from a 4-6 team of last year.

“We will be relying greatly on our seniors for leadership and their skills,” coach Jeff Rowan said. “Offensive line has to be more consistent so we can run the football better and set up more play-action passing.”

Leading the list of returning starters is senior wide receiver/cornerback Jase Carpenter (6-foot-1, 170 pounds), who was the third-leading receiver in Class B last year.

Also back are senior tight end/linebacker Levi Converse (6-1, 180), senior quarterback/safety Daven Naylor (5-9, 155), senior quarterback Kaden West (6-3, 190), senior wide receiver/linebacker Jackson Konrad (6-2, 175), senior wide receiver Zeke Lucas (5-7, 155), senior linebacker Levi Kopf (5-10, 190), senior nose guard Jazeus Garcia (6-2, 245) and senior lineman Luis Castellanos (6-6, 270).

Other returning lettermen are seniors Alex Mateo, Landon Johnson, Jesse Aravaio and Conlan Kjar.

“Defense will be solid up the middle, We will need to find some more cover guys” Rowan said.

SOFTBALL

A young Lexington team took its lumps last year, winning just five games, but gained plenty of experience.

Only three seniors appeared on the Minutemaid roster last year but one of them, McKinna Moats, led the team in nearly every offensive category.

But outfielder/shortstop Kalli Sutton was close behind, hitting .329 and stealing 11 bases. Jordyn Jeffries batted .308 as a junior.