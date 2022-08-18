2-A-Days: Holdrege optimistic heading into fall

HOLDEGE — The Holdrege Dusters have endured back-to-back 2-7 seasons, but opening fall practice with the return of five offensive starters and seven defensive starters gives the Dusters reason to believe this will be a much improved year.

“We have a lot of players returning with varsity experience. We have a lot of guys ready to compete for playing time on Friday nights,” second-year coach Jacob McLain said. “Competing with toughness and maximum effort are a must for Holdrege to have a shot at winning some games this fall.”

The list of returning players starts with senior quarterback/defensive back Jackson Hinrichs (6-foot-1, 175 pounds), the team’s only two-way returning starter. Hinrichs brings plenty of experience to the table, with this being his fourth year as the team’s starting quarterback.

McLain said Hinrichs is “an elusive quarterback with a knack for making plays happen. He has grown a lot physically and as a leader over the past two years.

“He puts a lot of pressure on defenses with his speed and shiftiness.”

Other returning starters on offense are senior running back Jaydan Janssen (5-10, 155) and linemen senior Gabriel Yochum (5-11, 195), senior Maxwell Dutcher (6-1, 225) and junior Clemens Skiles Nitchie (6-2, 225).

Defensive starters returning are senior linebackers Cade Kirwan (5-9, 165) and Hayden Holt (5-9, 155), sophomore linebacker Wyatt Pfeifer (6-0, 190), senior defensive backs Wyatt Hanson (5-7, 140) and Cole Guthrie (5-11, 165), and junior defensive back Zac Sundquist (5-9, 155).

Seven other returning lettermen give the Dusters additional depth as they prepare to compete in the C1-6 District.

VOLLEYBALL

Holdrege volleyball’s 12-17 record last year didn’t draw a lot of attention.

But the Dusters knew.

Holdrege won only three matches the year before and the 12 wins was the most for the team since 2014.

“We made some positive progress as a program last year and look to build off of that,” said second-year coach Ryan Birner. “We will have a young team this season and have a lot of starting spots to fill.”

The Dusters graduated setter Mallory Pfeifer and leading server Brooklyn Berney, as well as key hitters McKenna Ortgiesen and Megan Belgum, but leading hitter and passer Bradie Medina returns along with starters Avery Hurlbert and Lorna Weides.

Medina, a 5-9 senior, is a 3-year starter while Hurlbert, a 5-9 junior, has been a starter for two years and last year’s leading blocker. Weides, a 5-4 senior, is a two-year starter in the back row with more than 200 digs last year.

The rest of the lineup is open to newcomers.

“We will have a lot of underclassmen that will challenge for varsity positions,” Birner said.

The Dusters will compete in new surroundings this year as Holdrege rejoins the Southwest Conference. Holdrege also enters the Class C1 ranks after finishing second in the B-7 District last year.

SOFTBALL

The Holdrege Dusters and Adams Central Patriots will join forces this year to become the HAC Liberty Storm.

The Dusters are coming off a 10-16 season while the Patriots went 20-12.

“We are very excited to bring our two schools together,” said coach Jason Hale, who coached the Dusters last year. “We look to have an exciting season. Our kids have been working hard at getting to know each other and working hard to get better as a team.”

The Liberty/Storm will be a young team but they return nine letter winners: Abbey Fish, Beyonka Garcia, Alivia Gerloff, Faith Harmon, Emily Helwick, Kaitlyn Mousel, Brooklyn Nelson, Isabel Raburn and Kaley Waite.

CROSS COUNTRY

The Holdrege cross country team is going through a tough movement.

“We have a lot of talented, motivated freshman boys that will help push our upper classmen and create some competition for those varsity spots” coach Stephanie Fuehrer said.

The Dusters didn’t qualify as a team for the state meet last year but senior Justin Golus and junior Nick Schrock earned a trip as individuals. Other returning lettermen are juniors Brady VanBoening and Brogan Wise.

The Holdrege girls will be strengthened by the addition of junior Katie Jewett, who “will be very competitive,” Fuehrer said.