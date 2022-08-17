2-A-Days: Gibbon has a toehold to start a climb

GIBBON — Graduation day dented the Gibbon Buffaloes football team, but the damage wasn’t total.

The Buffaloes said good-bye to their quarterback, their three leading receivers and their leading tackler from last year’s 4-5 team.

Jesus Hernandez, last year’s leading rusher, comes back this year for his senior season and should be the centerpiece for the Buffaloes, who return three other starters and five other lettermen.

“We have a bunch of new faces that are going to step into playing key roles,” said fourth-year coach Steve Yockey. “I believe we have a lot of guys who are willing to do what it takes to get the job done.”

Other returning starters for the Buffaloes are 5-10, 175-pound junior running back Kreyton Rockefeller; 6-3, 190-pound senior lineman Roman Kolbet; and 6-foot, 200-pound senior lineman Brady Samuelson.

Hernandez, a 5-8, 175-pound senior, rushed for 85 yards per game and scored five touchdowns last season. Rockefeller was the defense’s second-leading tackler, averaging more than 10 tackles per game

Other returning lettermen for the Buffaloes are junior Bryce Schuster (5-9, 190), junior Kade Dorzynski (6-0, 185), sophomore Isac Tamayo (5-9, 160) and sophomore Tyler Weismann (5-9, 150).

Gibbon opens the season Aug. 26 at Hershey.

VolleyballThe Gibbon volleyball team faces the task of digging out of a deep hole.

The Buffaloes, who were 3-25 last season, have some tools to start the climb.

“I expect this group to be flexible filling in the gaps left by our seniors,” coach Christina Davis said. “Most of our girls have had to play so many different positions with COVID and injuries the last couple of years, so it will be interesting to see where everyone ends up.”

“I look forward to watching this season unfold and the improvements we will see.”

Davis is one of the changes for the Buffaloes as she is a first-year coach.

She takes over a team that returns five of its top seven from last year: 5-3 senior setter Hadleigh Davis, 5-4 senior outside hitter Emma Kucera, 5-5 senior setter Kristen Holcomb, 5-6 senior right-side hitter Chelsea Cuellar and 5-3 senior libero Arlyn Lazo.

Davis and Kucera have been in the starting lineup for several years and Kucera was the team’s leading attacker last season.

Other returning letter winners are Meagan Benker, Karsyn Herren, Iliana Almazan and Brooke Sell.

Gibbon opens the season Aug. 25.