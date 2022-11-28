2-a-Days: Gibbon girls hope to take positive steps

GIBBON — It’s been a rough decade and a half for the Gibbon girls.

The Buffs’ last winning season was in 2006-07 when they went 12-7. Last year was the seventh two-win season for Gibbon in that span.

However, second-year coach Klesha Miller saw progress last year and hopes the Buffaloes can turn the corner.

“We have five strong returning players,” she said. “We will be looking to build upon the skills we put in place last year and will look to compete at a high level.

“Our seniors have provided great leadership throughout the offseason and have helped the team make tremendous strides.”

While Gibbon graduated its top two scorers from last year, three starters return — 5-7 senior Kristen Holcomb, 5-6 senior Emma Kucera and 5-6 junior Carla Murillo.

Other returning letter winners are 5-7 senior Chelsea Cuellar and 5-10 sophomore Brooke Sell.

Boys basketball

The Gibbon Buffaloes will have a new look this year.

“We graduated 96% of our rebounding and around the same for scoring from last season. We will be very inexperienced, but I’m excited to see the growth of our guys over the course of the year,” coach David Benge said.

Benge is entering his eighth year as the head coach of the Buffaloes. He steered the team to a 12-11 record last year.

Tyler Weismann, a 5-11 sophomore guard, is the lone returning starter for the Buffaloes. He averaged 7.4 points per game and was the third-leading scorer.

Other returning lettermen are 6-foot senior guard Brady Samuelson, 5-10 senior guard Noah Smith, 6-1 junior guard Kade Dorszynski and 5-7 sophomore guard Isac Tamayo.

After being one of the taller teams in the region, Gibbon will be looking for someone to fill the post positions this season.

Wrestling

Gibbon graduated its only two state qualifiers from last year, including third-place finisher Jose Escandon, whose only loss at the state tournament came in sudden victory in the semifinals.

That leaves a hole to fill, but the Buffloes have a number of candidates ready to step up, starting with returning LouPlatte Conference 182-pound champion Roman Kolbert who was 32-7 in his junior campaign. Junior Keyton Rockefeller is another candidate after going 31-12 last year.

Other returning lettermen for the Buffaloes are junior Ruben Hernandez, junior David Molina, senior Landon Philbrick, senior Jesus Hernandez and sophomore Aiden Middleswart.